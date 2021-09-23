Caregility Hits 200 Million Minute Milestone of Virtual Care Usage

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, a company dedicated to connecting care for patients everywhere, today announced it has surpassed over 200 million minutes of virtual patient care over its Virtual Care Platform, launched just three years ago. The milestone comes on the heels of explosive growth as virtual care adoption reached a tipping point in 2021, with over 1,000 hospitals having now implemented the Caregility Platform.

Over the past year, Caregility introduced new innovations for virtual visits and continuous patient observation that changed the care delivery model during the pandemic. The Company's efforts earned them a #1 ranking in the 2021 Best in KLAS: Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EMR) report by KLAS Research.

Today the Caregility Platform connects to over 25,000 access point of care systems and devices embedded in numerous hospital workflows, used daily by over 30,000 clinicians. To accelerate virtual care adoption with bedside clinicians, the company plans to launch additional innovations over the next five months such as new purposed-built acute Access Point of Care Systems, a flexible device and service bundle, additional acute clinical workflows, integration with nurse call and clinical communications systems, and intelligent bandwidth optimization and management.

"As hospitals grapple with increasing patient populations, staff shortages and a strained ecosystem, telehealth and virtual care represent a viable means to amplify staff-to-patient coverage in acute settings," said Caregility President and COO, Mike Brandofino. "With our customers, our mission is to achieve access to care for every patient, no matter where they are."

Look for more details from Caregility in the coming months as these new solutions become available. To learn more, visit www.caregility.com or contact Caregility at (732) 440-7810 or [email protected].

About Caregility

Caregility (caregility.com) is dedicated to connecting patients and clinicians everywhere through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), our core offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable, two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings.

