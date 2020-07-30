Caregility Introduces Integration with Cloudbreak Health for Telehealth Remote Video Interpretation

Cloudbreak ensures that limited English proficient (LEP) and deaf or hard of hearing patients and their providers have fast and easy access to high-quality language services with interpreters who are trained to provide culturally competent communication to support clinical care teams and workflows seamlessly. The offering now operates within the Caregility UHE TM telehealth platform that empowers clinicians, patients, care coordinators, family members and virtual sitters with secure, intuitive, video-enabled communications tools that can be used within a healthcare facility as well as remote, outpatient settings.

The integrated VRI service supports language access compliance by providing healthcare organizations with on-demand, 24/7 access to remote healthcare qualified interpreters when on-site assistance may not be available. The telehealth-enabled solution allows interpreters to pick up on non-verbal cues and sign language during patient engagement, providing a better human connection that reduces communication errors and improves patient satisfaction, experience and outcomes.

"We are very excited about the Caregility and Martti partnership," said Michelle Happer, EdD, System Director of Diversity and Patient Care Civil Rights, Language Services, at Florida-based Lee Health System, a mutual client of Caregility and Cloudbreak. "Adding language interpretation services to our telehealth/virtual provider visits has greatly enhanced quality of care. In a diverse environment such as ours, this integration is key to providing an added level of patient safety and protection. It's a seamless, user-friendly, cloud-based solution that greatly improves patient/provider communication and patient health outcomes."

"Communication is the number one diagnostic tool for providers and the number one empowerment tool for patients," said Cloudbreak CEO Jamey Edwards. "It is critical to building trust, rapport and understanding. We see integration with Caregility's UHE platform as a unique opportunity to improve access to these vital services for patients and providers across the care continuum."

"Cloudbreak's proven expertise in VRI make them an ideal addition to our growing list of integrated telehealth solutions," said Caregility's Chief Strategy Officer, Pete McLain. "We're excited to bring this valuable offering to Caregility clients to support their efforts to reduce healthcare disparities by removing language barriers in care delivery."

To learn more about integrating VRI services into your virtual care operations, call (732) 440-8040, email [email protected], or visit https://caregility.com.

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient. Leveraging over eight years of experience in clinical environments, Caregility's core telehealth offering, the UHE Platform, is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The UHE Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access points of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on Twitter @caregility.

About Cloudbreak Health

Cloudbreak Health (www.cloudbreak.us) revolutionized patient and provider communication with the introduction of video remote interpreting (VRI), establishing Cloudbreak as a pioneer in telehealth technology. Cloudbreak continues to innovate with Cloudbreak Telehealth Solutions, including telepsychiatry, telestroke, tele-quarantine, remote patient monitoring and other specialties. Committed to overcoming healthcare disparities and bringing language access to the point of care, Cloudbreak Health seamlessly integrates their language access solution, Martti, into a host of platforms including Epic, Zoom, and Caregility. Performing more than one million minutes of telemedicine consultation each month on over 10,000 video endpoints at 1500+ healthcare locations nationwide, Cloudbreak Telehealth simplifies how providers care for patients, putting a full care continuum at their fingertips 24/7. Follow Cloudbreak on Twitter @cloudbreakHLTH.

