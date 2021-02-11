Caregility Launches Scholarship Program for Frontline Healthcare Workers

Students can apply for the Caregility Cares Essential Worker Scholarship through May 31, 2021, by submitting an essay of 500 words or more on what has inspired them to pursue a career in a health-related field through an easy, web-based application hosted by The University Network. In its inaugural year, five $5,000 scholarship winners will be announced in June of 2021. Caregility plans to continue the scholarship program on an annual basis as part of its overall Caregility Cares campaign honoring and supporting frontline healthcare workers.

"COVID-19 shed a spotlight on how important our frontline healthcare workers are and how we can never have enough qualified people in our country. We are proud to announce the establishment of the scholarship program to help fund educational pursuits of those who want to dedicate their lives to helping others," said Mike Brandofino, President and COO of Caregility. "The Caregility Cares Essential Worker Scholarship program extends our efforts to honor frontline healthcare workers who have made incredible contributions throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting their efforts to achieve higher education degrees in the field of medicine. We're honored to support those dedicating their lives to such a vital and noble profession."

The initial phase of the Caregility Cares program honored individuals who have worked tirelessly to care for, protect, and restore the health of patients impacted by the coronavirus through a partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing. Awardees had their name placed on the passenger side of the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by former Daytona 500 and NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch during the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs. The recognition program has been renewed for the 2021 season with the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by Ross Chastain. The Caregility Cares Scholarship Program was established to further Caregility's efforts to honor first responders.

Interested parties can apply for the scholarship program here. To learn more about Caregility, visit https://caregility.com/.

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility's core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access points of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility.

