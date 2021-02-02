Caregility Ranked #1 in 2021 Best in KLAS: Virtual Care Platforms (Non-EMR)®

The Best in KLAS designation recognizes software and services companies who excel in helping healthcare professionals improve patient care. Rankings are a direct result of the feedback of thousands of providers over the last year. A Best in KLAS award signifies to the healthcare IT industry the commitment and partnership that top vendors provide.

Caregility customers interviewed indicated high satisfaction with the product, placing Caregility in the ninety-second percentile among competitors. As one provider noted, "We have had very positive feedback since we went to video visits [with Caregility]. Patients really like how seamless it is not to have to download an app. If there is a challenge with the app, they can just launch the product from a text. The product is really straightforward." (Source: "Best in KLAS 2021," February, 2021, © 2021 KLAS Enterprises, LLC. All rights reserved. www.KLASresearch.com.)

Full rankings and details on 2021 Best in KLAS virtual care platforms may be viewed at https://klasresearch.com/best-in-klas-ranking/virtual-care-platforms-non-emr/2021/332.

"We are honored to achieve the prestigious designation of 2021 Best in KLAS in our category," said Ron Gaboury, CEO of Caregility. "2020 brought the crucial nature of virtual care to the forefront. We are grateful to play our part working alongside healthcare providers to ensure safe and effective care delivery, even in the most challenging of times. As we look ahead, virtual care will continue to play a fundamental role in enabling care with the right clinician, at the right time, and in the right location for patients. We look forward to bringing continued advancements to this important work."

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Caregility will be recognized for the achievement on February 23rd, 2021, at the virtual 2021 KLAS Awards Reception.

To learn more about how the Caregility Telehealth Platform can help your health system bring enhanced virtual care offerings to patients, contact Caregility at (732) 440-8040, [email protected] or https://caregility.com/contact-us/.

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility's core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access points of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

