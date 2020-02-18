Caregility Telehealth Enablement Platform Completes FDA Registration, Earns International Safety Certification

The announcement comes on the heels of recent news that the Caregility UHE telehealth platform application has been added to Epic's App Orchard . UHE is a comprehensive, flexible platform that provides video-enabled communications tools to empower clinicians, patients, care coordinators, family members and virtual sitters with an intuitive, nonintrusive and secure interface that can be used within a healthcare facility as well as remote, outpatient settings. The new safety certification demonstrates Caregility's ongoing commitment to patient and clinician safety.

"This certification reflects our goal to be the healthcare industry's most reliable and dependable telehealth partner," said Bin Guan, CTO. "As the world of digital health continues its prolific growth, device dependability and safety will become more important than ever. We take our commitment to safety and reliability very seriously and hope this new certification further bolsters client trust in the Caregility platform."

60601 testing assesses the electrical safety of medical electrical equipment, including but not limited to power input, capacitor discharge, leakage current, humidity preconditioning, excessive temperatures and impact test assessments.

About Caregility - Caregility (www.caregility.com) is a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient. Leveraging over eight years of experience in clinical environments, Caregility's core offering, the UHE Platform, is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The UHE Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports over 6,500 access points of care systems across the U.S. From ambulatory/acute/ICU/post-acute care settings to virtual care operation centers to patients in the home, Caregility is helping transform patient care delivery. Follow Caregility on Twitter @caregility.

