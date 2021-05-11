Caregility Wins Health Products and Services Company of the Year Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 American Business Awards®

Caregility was selected from over 3,800 nominations from organizations of all sizes that were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of award categories. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judges noted Caregility's "impressive growth and evolution during the pandemic." Reviewers cited Caregility's Virtual Care Platform as "a very innovative way to connect with patients, especially during pandemics where everyone's security is the priority" and praised the platform's ability to foster "collaboration and communication around all aspects of patient care." "[A] great example of delivering products and services to satisfy a need in the industry through the use of technology, innovation, and execution," reported one judge.

"Our mission is to enable the right level of care for patients, from the right clinician, with the right data, at the right time, and in the right location," said Caregility President and COO Mike Brandofino. "It is incredibly validating to have the American Business Award judges acknowledge our work to deliver on that goal. We are honored to receive this Stevie Award."

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility's core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access point of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at https://stevieawards.com/.

