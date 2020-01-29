Caregility's UHE Video Enablement Platform Expands Telehealth Integrations with Epic's App Orchard

EATONTOWN, N.J., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregility, a clinical collaboration and communications company focused on providing secure, reliable two-way audio and video communications for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings, announces the addition of its UHE™ telehealth platform application to Epic's App Orchard. UHE is a comprehensive, flexible platform that provides video-enabled communications and interactions across the entire healthcare continuum to accommodate virtually any clinical workflow. Clinicians, patients, care coordinators, family members and virtual sitters are empowered with an intuitive, nonintrusive and secure interface that can be used within a healthcare facility and in remote, outpatient settings.

Key benefits of the Caregility platform include the following:

Seamless, two-way video communications launched from within Epic for optimized clinician workflow

High-quality video/audio, including night vision

Intuitive clinician controls of camera and audio to enhance virtual interaction in any setting

Flexibility to add other clinicians, care team members and family members to video sessions on an ad hoc basis

Full Interoperability with all standards-based two-way real-time communications solutions enabling participation from browser and mobile devices

HIPAA-certified

"Being accepted as part of Epic's App Orchard represents a significant step forward in our commitment to be the premiere single video communications platform for all telehealth programs," said Mike Brandofino, president and COO of Caregility. "We are pleased to offer a robust, secure and stable telehealth application that can be relied on to connect patients with caregivers wherever they are."

Inclusion in the Epic App Orchard, a marketplace where providers can browse apps made by third-party software developers, will allow organizations that use Epic to deploy telehealth functionality. The integration enables clinicians to use UHE for virtual care and to communicate with any member of the care team, including patients and their families, as part of the navigation within Epic. The UHE platform changes the point of care by leveraging features such as automated alerts, night vision and easy-to-use camera controls, enabling real-time remote monitoring of patients' rooms and two-way consults with caregivers regardless of where they are.

About Caregility - Caregility (www.caregility.com) is a clinical collaboration and communications company moving the access point of care closer to the patient. Leveraging over eight years of experience in clinical environments, Caregility's core offering, the UHE Platform, is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The UHE Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports over 6,500 access points of care systems across the US. From ambulatory/acute/ICU/post-acute care settings to virtual care operation centers to patients in the home, Caregility is helping transform patient care delivery. Follow Caregility on Twitter @caregility.

