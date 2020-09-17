Caregiver Homes of Indiana announces care management pilot with Area 3 - Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana, Inc., to improve collaboration and efficiency between its care teams and Medicaid waiver care managers supporting Hoosier families in Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregiver Homes, Seniorlink's intensive home-based care management program, today announced a pilot with Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana, focused on care collaboration and efficiency.

Caregiver Homes, a leading provider of Structured Family Caregiving in Indiana, will use its secure collaboration app, Vela, to connect its care teams to Aging and In-Home Services Medicaid waiver care managers, consumers and their families to manage care more effectively.

As part of this pilot, Aging and In-Home Services Medicaid waiver care managers will have access to Vela — increasing their overall ability to engage with consumers and their caregivers. Vela also offers a view beyond a consumer's physical and mental health including insights into social determinants of health needs. The pilot is designed to ensure that relevant consumer and caregiver information is readily available to waiver care managers, increasing both collaboration and efficiencies between the two organizations and caregivers.

"Caregiving is hard. In a pandemic, it's even harder,'" says Jennifer Trowbridge, Senior Director of Operations, Caregiver Homes of Indiana. "With Vela, we are able to increase our connectivity to, and collaboration with, Aging and In-Home Service care managers and the consumers and families we mutually support."

The pilot began on August 24 and will run for six months. The goal of the pilot program is to improve outcomes through increased collaboration for the 67 families enrolled. Improved outcomes might include reduction of incidents and hospitalizations and/or an increase in care team efficiencies and caregiver engagement.

"Aging and In-Home Services has long held a belief that high-touch and high-tech are not mutually exclusive terms," says Maureen Widner, Chief Operating Officer, AIHS. "In response to the pandemic and its strain on clients and caregivers, as well as our care managers, we have adapted our service delivery model to embrace technology. We are pleased to pilot Vela with Caregiver Homes and anticipate that the results will include staying better connected to our most at-risk clients."

To learn more about Caregiver Homes of Indiana visit https://info.seniorlink.com/in

About Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink

Caregiver Homes from Seniorlink is a tech-enabled health services company focused on keeping care in the home, where family caregivers play a pivotal role. Our solutions combine collaboration technology through our proprietary app, Vela; evidence-based clinical protocols; and the human touch of dedicated care teams working in partnership with family caregivers. Seniorlink's solutions lead to improved outcomes, cost savings, and improved consumer engagement and satisfaction for health plans and providers. For more information, please visit www.Seniorlink.com .

About Area 3

Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana, Inc. (AIHS), a federal and state designated Area Agency on Aging (AAA) and Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC), is a non-profit community-based organization with a mission to promote dignity, independence, and advocacy for older adults, persons with disabilities and their caregivers. AIHS has gained national recognition as a community leader transforming the traditional social services model into an integrated care model which bridges health care, behavioral health and community services to better serve vulnerable, at-risk populations. For more information please visit www.agingihs.org

