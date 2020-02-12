Caregiver, Inc. Implements Call-Based Survey System, Net Promoter Scores®, Raises Standards of Care, Satisfaction

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) service companies, required to survey individuals and their guardians annually, historically mailed paper-based surveys that yielded few responses. Fort Worth-based Caregiver, Inc. wanted a better way to track customer experience reliably and address needs quickly.

Two years ago Caregiver's executive team engaged Cleveland-based Direct Opinions to design and conduct a call-based survey, alert, and measurement strategy to gauge performance and satisfaction through the Net Promoter Score® (NPS®) customer experience metric.

"We invested in the program so we could address issues immediately," said Alex Sturges, Caregiver VP of Operations Strategy. "We want to improve services, communications with guardians, and get feedback about what's important to individuals and guardians."

Caregiver now surveys all guardians in Texas and Tennessee, two of four states they serve, receiving 70 average monthly responses on 200 calls (35 percent response rate). Caregiver also gets Concern Alerts – issues to address within 48 hours, usually about four monthly.

"What a powerful transition from paper to calls," said Mr. Sturges. "We can see trends, compare geographic areas, even listen to recordings. Guardians feel heard, immediately."

Direct Opinions calls guardians two or three times yearly to ask about their experience with Caregiver: "How likely is it you would recommend Caregiver to a friend or colleague?" The resulting NPS® rates the experience 0-10, from not at all likely to extremely likely. Labels are Promoters (9-10); Passives (7-8); or Detractors (0-6). At Caregiver, a Direct Opinions' dashboard monitors results and alert requests (Concern Alerts) that notify Caregiver Area Directors, who immediately contact guardians and begin corrective action. Detractors hear from ADs with or without a Concern Alert.

"Detractor labels tell us something isn't right, so we act immediately," said Mr. Sturges. "It's an outstanding system."

Caregiver CEO Mark Lashley agreed.

"Surveys are invaluable in assuring that every individual receives the best we can provide," he said. "The data furthers our ability to help each individual reach their goals and live their best lives."

Formed in 2015, Caregiver, Inc., is a privately held company with 4200 employees within the headquarters support group and branded affiliates in four states that provides a wide range of intermediate, home and community care services to over 3000 individuals who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions.

