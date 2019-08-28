Caregiver, Inc. Launches College Internship Program, Recruits Top Texas Students from Six Universities

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregiver, Inc., a leading provider of services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has created a competitive college internship program for the next generation of servant leaders in its Fort Worth headquarters support center. The interns are now completing their summer with the organization of over 3500 employees in four states.

Chief Human Resources Officer Dau Tucker and her team led program design, curriculum development and recruitment. From more than 50 applicants, her team conducted 35 interviews and ultimately hired six.

"As the next generation of talented and compassionate students graduate and enter the workforce, we want them to think of Caregiver first as an employer of choice," said Ms. Tucker. "We offered challenging and meaningful work for people who want their careers to align with a mission driven organization that serves an important and vulnerable population of individuals in our communities."

Caregiver's 2019 summer interns, their schools, majors and departments at Caregiver:

Casey Anthony - UTA, Finance major; Accounts Payable

- UTA, Finance major; Accounts Payable Collin Curry - Baylor , Accounting major; Mergers and Acquisitions

- , Accounting major; Mergers and Acquisitions Briane Emerson - Texas Woman's University , Finance major; HR and Operations

- , Finance major; HR and Operations Savannah Rodricks - Texas A&M , Communications major; HR

- , Communications major; HR Yan Rodriguez - Texas Wesleyan University : Accounting major; Accounts Payable

- : Accounting major; Accounts Payable Alex Wallace - TCU , Economics major; Accounting

"We want our students to learn what it's like to work in a business that serves individuals with IDD," said Ms. Tucker. "As well, we want to aid them as they make their next steps and decisions in their coursework and careers."

For students seeking a corporate office where the focus is on professional skills development and servant leadership, Caregiver offers an enjoyable, supportive environment. For future internship opportunities, contact Tiffany Burns, Senior Talent Acquisition Consultant, (386) 383-6390 or Tiffany.Burns@cg-idd.com.

About Caregiver

Caregiver, Inc., is a privately held company with over 3500 employees within the headquarters support group and branded affiliates in four states. They provide a wide range of intermediate, home and community care services to nearly 2800 individuals who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions. Formed in 2015, Caregiver headquarters are at 4800 Overton Plaza, Suite 440, Fort Worth, Texas 76109; (800) 299-5161. Visit cg-idd.com.

Contact: Anna Todd 682-707-2725 anna.todd@cg-idd.com

SOURCE Caregiver, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cg-idd.com

