Caregiver, Inc. Pilot Program Reskills, Mentors Direct Support Professionals to Fill IT Roles

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At Caregiver, Inc., 3500 employees fulfill myriad roles caring for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities (IDD) in four states. Front line Direct Support Professionals are uniquely dedicated. Yet, when looking to advance their own careers, their options are sometimes limited unless they depart for school, certification, or career development.

Sameer Bhargava, Caregiver's Chief Technology Officer and Chief Information Officer, is piloting a program that offers DSPs with relevant aptitudes a pathway to new skills, fresh career options and advanced earning potential, all while still on Caregiver's payroll. The program increases business efficiencies, too.

"Medicaid-reimbursed services will never fully meet demand," he explains. "How do we help more people with fixed funding? By cultivating a well-run business so staff can focus time directly providing services, not mired in antiquated paperwork. Technology drives efficiencies."

Caregiver's rapid expansion requires integration and modernization of technology and networks that impact operations and direct care. Bhargava designed Caregiver's IT career advancement opportunities to intersect with technology needs at the rapidly growing company.

Such an approach has merit, according to Peter Capelli in a recent Harvard Business Review article that underscores the value of hiring from within. Current employees know the business, understand culture and mission, and have proven themselves in another role.

"Outside IT candidates may lack appreciation for the nuances of the IDD field. Not all technology requires systems engineering," said Bhargava. "It makes sense to hire a passionate current employee who can learn a tech role quickly."

Bhargava says several former DSPs have moved seamlessly into business analyst roles.

"Technology makes our business more efficient, freeing up front line employees," said Bhargava. "Career expansion, staff retention, and increased efficiencies mean more service for our individuals."

Caregiver, Inc., is a privately held company with over 3500 employees within the headquarters support group and multiple branded affiliate organizations in four states. The company provides a wide range of intermediate, home and community care services to nearly 2800 individuals who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions. Caregiver, Inc. was formed in 2015. Company headquarters are at 4800 Overton Plaza, Suite 440, Fort Worth, Texas 76109. Phone is (800) 299-5161. They are on the web at cg-idd.com.

