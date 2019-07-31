Caregiver, Inc. Sets 2020 Employment Supports Goals for Texans with Developmental Disabilities Whom They Serve

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When Texas adults with intellectual and developmental (IDD) disabilities want to work, Fort Worth-based Caregiver, Inc. wants to help them find and sustain employment.

Caregiver serves 2300 Texans facing IDD challenges with home and community-based services through the Medicaid waiver program. They help many of these individuals fulfill passions and desires in the workplace, too, through a signature program – Employment Supports.

Last year, supported individuals earned a cumulative $300,000 at their jobs. Caregiver aims to raise that figure by at least 20 percent, to $360,000 by Dec. 31, 2020.

"That can mean more individuals in the workplace and more income for those who are already working," said Amanda Corrigan, Vice President of Operational Excellence at Caregiver's operations support center in Fort Worth. "Just like anyone, people facing disability challenges want to learn new skills, make money, achieve success and contribute to their communities, and our program helps them do it all."

Employment Supports identifies jobs, trains workers, and offers ongoing employment stability. Assigned Caregiver Support Managers work directly to research options, talk to guardians and employers, and prep individuals one-on-one for interviews. Then, when a candidate gets a job, Support Managers coach and shadow employees at work as long as necessary.

"Bosses are reassured by our high level of support," said Kathy Griffith, Caregiver's South Regional Director in San Antonio.

Job support services aren't billable but are critical to Caregiver's mission. With employment partners like McDonald's, Texas Tech University and Marshall's, among others, there are many job opportunities for disabled persons.

Caregiver is optimistic about 2020 targets.

"It's gratifying to help an individual rise above challenges and move into a fulfilling situation," adds North Texas Regional Director Debbie Youngblood. "Caregiver exceeds industry standards with programs like Employment Supports, and those we serve reap the benefits."



