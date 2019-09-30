Caregiver Offers Individuals with IDD Diagnoses, High Medical Needs Community Group Home Living

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The most vulnerable Texas adults – those who have IDD diagnoses plus high medical needs and living in State Supported Living Centers (SSLC) or people with IDD conditions living in nursing homes, now have new access to long term care settings, according to Amanda Corrigan, Caregiver, Inc.'s President for Texas Operations.

Caregiver, Inc. is a Fort Worth-based company that provides intermediate, home and community care services to Texans who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions.

For those who meet the criteria for leaving SSLCs, Caregiver has opened the first of two state-licensed group home Intermediate Care Facilities (ICFs) located just south of Austin, with space for six individuals. A second five minutes away will open soon. Caregiver operates both under Texas licenses granted to operate ICF group homes.

"We've spent 18 months investing and preparing for those who meet criteria to move from SSLCs to community settings," explains Corrigan.

In fact, hundreds of individuals in Texas might qualify for group home living, but options were limited, explains Kathy Griffith, Caregiver's Regional Director for South Texas. While formerly living in SSLC facilities, six reached a level of ability for referral and are now living in Caregiver's new open floor plan home.

Griffith says the staffing ratio is two professionals caring for each six individuals 24/7.There are also a registered nurse and an on-call physician available. Caregiver's attentive team plans community outings like shopping, going to the park, or even field trips.

"It is a happy situation," she says.

Caregiver also has community home options for Texans with IDD diagnoses living in nursing homes, such as for someone formerly living at home who may have had to move to a nursing home after losing one or both parents.

"These are just two shining examples of how Caregiver is developing settings ideally suited to individuals' unique needs," Griffith stated.

For more: www.cg-idd.com or (800) 299-5161.

About Caregiver

Formed in 2015, Caregiver, Inc., is a privately held company with over 3500 employees within the headquarters support group and branded affiliates in four states that provides a wide range of intermediate, home and community care services to nearly 2800 individuals who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions. Headquarters: 4800 Overton Plaza, Suite 440 in Fort Worth.

