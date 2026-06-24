Caregivers Honored Nationwide Through New Alzheimer's Awareness Initiative

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month, Evive Brands is partnering with Loved01 Cares to honor caregivers across the country through a community recognition initiative led by franchisees from Assisted Living Locators and Executive Home Care.

Throughout June, selected franchisees from both brands will present "Live Like a Legend" caregiver gift sets to deserving caregivers in their local communities. The initiative recognizes the dedication, compassion and sacrifices made by caregivers supporting loved ones facing Alzheimer's disease, dementia and other aging-related challenges.

According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 11 million Americans provide unpaid care for people living with Alzheimer's or other dementias, contributing an estimated 19.2 billion hours of care annually.

"Caregivers are often the unsung heroes of the aging journey," said Felicia Sanders, Brand President of Assisted Living Locators. "Families navigating Alzheimer's disease and dementia face tremendous emotional and practical challenges. This initiative is recognizing individuals who provide unwavering support every day and remind them that their efforts matter."

Participating franchisees were selected based on their involvement in caregiver support, Alzheimer's awareness efforts, fundraising activities and community outreach programs. During June, they will identify and recognize caregivers who have made a meaningful impact on the lives of those they serve.

"Caregiving is one of the most selfless acts a person can undertake," said Jeanette Weinz, Brand President of Executive Home Care. "Whether they are caring for a spouse, parent, family member or friend, caregivers devote countless hours to supporting others. We are honored to recognize these extraordinary individuals."

Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, said the initiative reflects the company's commitment to supporting families throughout the aging journey.

"At Evive Brands, our mission is rooted in compassionate care and service," Parsons said. "Caregivers play a vital role in helping older adults maintain dignity, independence and quality of life. We are proud to partner with Loved01 Cares to recognize these remarkable individuals and thank them for the difference they make every day."

The initiative was made possible through a partnership with Loved01 Cares, which provided complimentary caregiver gift sets for participating franchisees and a discount program for additional locations interested in recognizing caregivers in their communities.

For more information about Assisted Living Locators, visit assistedlivinglocators.com. For more information about Executive Home Care, visit executivehomecare.com. For more information about Evive Brands, visit evivebrands.com.

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SOURCE Evive Brands