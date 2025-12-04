Evive Brands Celebrates Its Franchises Named to Franchise Dictionary Magazine's Top 100 Game Changers of 2025

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands announced today that its franchises - Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care, Grasons and Maid Brigade - have been named to the Top 100 Game Changers in 2025 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. This remarkable achievement underlines the group's commitment to excellence, innovation, and positive impact in the franchising sector.

Ryan Parsons, CEO of Evive Brands, expressed his enthusiasm about this recognition: "Seeing our brands named to the Top 100 Game Changers is incredibly rewarding. Our teams show up every day ready to make an impact, and this recognition reflects their hard work and heart. We're proud of what we're building together and excited to keep raising the bar across every community we serve."

Alesia Visconti, CEO of Franchise Dictionary Magazine / FranServe says, "2025 marks another powerhouse year for franchising! The industry continues to break barriers, empower entrepreneurs, and change lives in extraordinary ways. Brands that earn the Top 100 Game Changers designation have truly gone above and beyond—innovating, inspiring, and making a lasting impact. We are beyond excited to celebrate these 100+ FRAN-TASTIC brands leading the charge. Here's to continued success and to #ChangingLives—one franchise at a time!"

You can explore the special Game Changer section here: https://franchisedictionarymagazine.com/2025-game-changers/

This recognition comes as Evive Brands continues to expand its influence and uphold its vision of delivering exceptional health and home services while empowering franchisees and benefiting communities nationwide. From senior care and estate services to gutter maintenance and home care, Evive Brands represents innovation and care in each sector.

About Evive Brands

Evive Brands is a community of health and home franchise service brands focused on improving the well-being of clients and their families. Its portfolio— Executive Home Care , Assisted Living Locators , Grasons , Maid Brigade , The Brothers That Just Do Gutters , Pacific Lawn Sprinklers and Shine —collectively represents nearly 1,100 franchise locations across the United States and Canada. Learn more about franchise opportunities at: www.evivebrands.com .

