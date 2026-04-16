Evive Brands Launches "Hands in Action" Campaign To Spotlight Franchisee Community Impact During National Volunteer Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Evive Brands is launching its "Hands in Action" campaign in recognition of National Volunteer Month, spotlighting the meaningful ways franchise owners across its portfolio give back to the communities they serve.

The nationwide initiative showcases volunteerism and community service efforts from franchisees representing brands Assisted Living Locators, Executive Home Care, Grasons, Maid Brigade, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters, Shine and Pacific Lawn Sprinklers. The campaign aims to amplify the real-world impact of local business owners.

"Across our brands, we see franchise owners stepping up every day to support their communities," said Ryan Parsons, Evive Brands CEO. "Hands in Action is about recognizing those efforts reflecting who we are as an organization—people driven by purpose, service and a commitment to making a difference."

Franchisees are already demonstrating that impact in communities across the country.

In California, Assisted Living Locators Santa Clarita franchisee Kevin Hayden leads veterans groups at local senior living communities, creating a space for connection, shared experiences and access to veteran resources.

In Virginia, Executive Home Care Richmond owner Tim Hayes is hosting a community Alzheimer's fundraising event in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond, bringing residents together to support awareness and research.

Grasons of Clarksville, TN owner Jonathan Curri partners with local organizations including Yaipak, Habitat for Humanity, Manna's Cafe Ministries and AMVETS to donate items from estate sales, helping individuals and families rebuild their lives.

Maid Brigade of Loudoun and Fairfax Counties operations manager Sally Crosen has contributed more than 3,000 volunteer hours to Habitat for Humanity, including providing free cleanings before home dedications to support families transitioning into stable housing.

In New Hampshire, The Brothers That Just Do Gutters franchisee Mike Manni is supporting workforce development by awarding scholarships to students pursuing careers in the skilled trades.

Shine's founders continue to support orphaned and vulnerable children in Uganda through the Arrows & Hope initiative, funded in part by franchise growth.

Additionally, Pacific Lawn Sprinklers owner Steve Pellicane and his team volunteered to decorate a home for a local family facing cancer, bringing comfort and joy during a challenging time.

The Hands in Action campaign highlights the collective impact of franchise businesses locally while reinforcing the importance of community engagement across Evive Brands network.

For more information about Evive Brands, visit www.evivebrands.com.

Media Contact: Rhonda Grundemann 602-739-8810 [email protected]

SOURCE Evive Brands