Caregiver's Project Management Group Drives Operational Innovation, Sustains Quality

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Worth-based Caregiver, Inc.'s steep growth trajectory during the past two years has been fueled by multi-million-dollar investments in people, processes, systems and technology. With that comes a myriad of operational changes.

To meet the challenges, Caregiver's executive team designed, formalized and launched Caregiver Project Management Group (PMG) to support and sustain effective change management. PMG has found innovative ways to help operational changes happen seamlessly, efficiently and effectively. Caregiver reinvests cost savings in individuals served. Caregiver's 4000 employees serve over 2800 adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) in four states.

According to PMG founding member Amanda Corrigan, President of Caregiver's Texas Operations, to operate efficiently and competitively, Caregiver must control budgets without compromising quality of care or safety.

"Mere operational improvement isn't enough," she emphasizes. "To compete, we must provide extraordinarily high levels of quality and service in our group homes at lower costs. We stay ahead of competitors by executing in a totally different way, through operational innovation."

Corrigan and her PMG colleague Alex Sturges, Caregiver's Vice President of Operations Strategy, are departing from familiar norms. First they collaborate with area and regional directors, then interact methodically with front line leaders.

"We visit and observe existing practices, gauging needs," explained Sturges. "Each plan fits individuals living there and advances safety and well-being."

The group's first initiative: a tech tool that minimizes administrative activities and maximizes time for caring for individuals. Caregiver Labor Management Platform™ (CLMP) is an industry-leading dashboard tracking labor hours and scheduling.

With training, mentoring and step-by-step guides, operating staff willingly engage. In Texas and Tennessee, the program has helped yield a six percent reduction in labor expense, healthier work life and better quality of life for individuals. Savings are annualized at around $3 million in Texas. PMG launches in Ohio and Indiana soon.

"We're implementing strategically focused operational innovations," Corrigan said. "I am passionately committed to even stronger outcomes."

About Caregiver

Caregiver, Inc., is a privately held company with 4000 employees within the headquarters support group and branded affiliates in four states. They provide a wide range of intermediate, home and community care services to nearly 2800 individuals who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions. Formed in 2015, Caregiver headquarters are at 4800 Overton Plaza, Suite 440, Fort Worth, Texas 76109; (800) 299-5161. Visit cg-idd.com.

Contact

Dau Tucker

817-447-2114

dau.tucker@cg-idd.com

SOURCE Caregiver, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cg-idd.com

