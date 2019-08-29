Caregiver's Randi Morgan Promoted to Executive Director of Clinical, Quality and Compliance

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Lashley, President and CEO of Caregiver, Inc., a leading provider of services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), has announced that Randi Morgan, RN, has been promoted to the role of Executive Director of Clinical, Quality and Compliance, a new position at the company. Morgan, who was formerly Senior Nurse Consultant, will oversee all of Caregiver's initiatives in three critical service areas: clinical, quality and compliance, as well as the newly developed Caregiver Corporate Compliance Plan being introduced this fall.

Morgan – a seasoned registered nurse – has provided clinical services to the developmentally disabled population for nearly 20 years. Her expertise and drive for excellence have impacted the organizations and individuals she has served.

She joined Daybreak in 2010, where she became Director of Clinical Services by the time Daybreak was acquired by Caregiver in 2015. Under the Caregiver banner, she led or played a key role in many of the company's most important initiatives, including implementation of telepsychiatry and electronic health records, the conversion of pharmacy services to a high-quality vendor, development of an RN-on-call program, and served on the integration team as clinical leader for a number of Caregiver's newly acquired companies.

Morgan will report to Lashley and will have six direct reports: Caregiver's state and regional nursing directors (where regulations allow), an RN for Clinical Support and a Senior Director of Quality Assurance.

"I am excited to see our vision of high-quality, technology-supported, and innovative solutions come to fruition under Randi's exemplary leadership," said Lashley. "She cares deeply about the individuals we serve, and her direction and insights make an important impact on our business."

A graduate of Texas Christian University, Morgan is a member of Developmental Disability Nurses Association and Providers Alliance of Community Services in Texas.

About Caregiver

Caregiver, Inc., is a privately held company with over 3500 employees within the headquarters support group and branded affiliates in four states. They provide a wide range of intermediate, home and community care services to nearly 2800 individuals who qualify as developmentally or intellectually disabled or are impacted by related conditions. Formed in 2015, Caregiver headquarters are at 4800 Overton Plaza, Suite 440, Fort Worth, Texas 76109; (800) 299-5161. Visit cg-idd.com.

