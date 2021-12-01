Caregivers Who Care for the Aging Now Have Access to a New Community, Platform, and Resources to Assist Them with Every Aspect of Day-To-Day Life Management

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Star Enterprises is excited to announce that the WeCare4® website (www.wecare4.com) and social channels are now available for general use beginning with the community of stakeholders concerned with the aging. While a portion of the WeCare4® platform was soft-launched early last year, the In-Home Section of the Career Center and the Marketplace have now been released along with updates to the rest of the platform.

WeCare4® is Helping Those Who Care For Others™ by building a platform to serve the global and diverse community of caregivers of the aging, including family, friends, or professionals and the entire ecosystem that supports them. It also seeks to break down the existing silos of information that all caregivers and the people that they serve have to explore to find everything they need.

The supporting ecosystem will include all for-profit and nonprofit stakeholders that serve the aging and/or their caregivers: companies (e.g., staffing/placement agencies for caregivers and other healthcare workers, senior living advisors, medical practices, and relevant product or service providers); short- and long-term care facilities (e.g., adult day care centers, assisted living facilities, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, hospice facilities, and hospitals); and nonmedical resources and product and service providers (e.g., eldercare advisors, attorneys, financial planners, etc.).

WeCare4® enables and empowers this community as a curator, aggregator, and source of relevant news, information, products, services, and resources. In addition, there are pools of available professional caregivers, professional caregiver jobs, healthcare career opportunities, and resources for both employers and job seekers. There will also be education, training, professional development, and certification for caregivers.

"The catalyst for this initiative was born out of my and my husband's experience in caring for both sets of our parents over the last 25+ years. It is also built on the foundation of my prior work in Family Care Necessities™, a very successful childcare and eldercare agency and consultancy that I founded over 30 years ago," said Carol Greco, Founder and CEO of WeCare4®.

"We have a great advisory board, which we continue to expand and includes several members of the medical profession in specialties relevant to the mission of WeCare4® as well as others who bring a diverse, complementary, and valuable perspective," Greco added.

Among the WeCare4® products and services are the Career Center, specially designed where all employers, whether family/friend, agency, or care facility, can manage the entire process of finding professional help and staff and where professionals can find opportunities that match their qualifications; telehealth services, provided by MDLIVE at special WeCare4® Member Program rates; and our soon to be available CareVillage Hub™, a resource rich platform which organizes all the providers and information involved in caring for a loved one or patient, facilitates timely communication among those parties, and can be accessed from a phone, tablet, or, computer.

WeCare4® social channels provide numerous opportunities for networking, direct communications with other members of the community, and additional content or comments.

General access to the WeCare4® site is initially free for all membership categories, with registration required to access and use some sections. Depending on the membership category, various options and fees for exposure to the rest of the community apply including advertising and sponsorship opportunities.

"We encourage all potential members of this community to register, become familiar with all aspects of the platform, and utilize its full capabilities. We especially want to encourage agencies and care facilities as well as all other relevant product and service providers to prominently list in the WeCare4® Marketplace and also take advantage of our other advertising and sponsorship opportunities so that they can be easily found by the rest of the community. Additionally, all employers and job seekers should be sure to utilize all the capabilities and resources in our Career Center," said Greco.

About CJ Star Enterprises

Founded and owned by Managing Member, Carol Greco, CJ Star Enterprises, LLC is a New Jersey LLC d/b/a WeCare4® and d/b/a Family Care Necessities™ (FCN). Founded in 1991, FCN was originally a child/eldercare agency and consultancy and is currently a purveyor of telehealth services. WeCare4® also plans to create a complementary nonprofit foundation and/or partner with other existing synergistic nonprofits/foundations. While WeCare4®'s initial focus is on building this community for caregivers of the aging, it will expand this model and platform to other care segments such as adults and children with special needs.

