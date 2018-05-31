CaregiverUSA Becomes One of the Rare Home Healthcare Agency To Accept All Payer Sources In The United States

This follows its recent announcement that it has achieved CMS accreditation. This means that clients will be eligible for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement when they receive a home care service through CaregiverUSA's care hub, making claims possible through this accreditation. "The global home healthcare market is expected to reach USD 364.69 billion by 2022"1.

Said Jinji Yue, Chief Executive Officer of CaregiverUSA, "CaregiverUSA is a comprehensive home care services company with an innovative business model that supports aging at home. We help seniors get reimbursements through different payer sources instead of the usual pay-out-of-pocket models. Our system brings convenience to seniors as they can stay within CaregiverUSA platform which has the ability to serve all payer sources and both via online and mobile. This ensures that patients have seamless access to home care throughout their health and care journey. Also, with the acceptance of all payer sources, we are in a position to disrupt the homecare market."

About Caregiver USA Corporation

CaregiverUSA is a company headquartered in Ohio specializing in the business of home care services. Through our CMS-certified home health agency and proprietary aggregator care platform, CaregiverUSA aims to transform the way that care is delivered today by motivating and empowering people and communities to care about people around them. CaregiverUSA has created an online marketplace leveraging on a shared economy of Careseekers and Caregivers. Careseekers can access on-time, trusted and transparent home care services; whilst freelance Caregivers and healthcare professionals can practice independently with full control of their schedules and terms of services. For more information, please visit https://www.caregiverusa.com/ and https://www.bookacare.com/

