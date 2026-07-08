CareHive Health Launches New Service to Help Members Choose High-Quality, Lower-Cost Care

Proactively identifies personalized savings opportunities and provides the support members need to take action with confidence

AUSTIN, Texas, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CareHive, a physician-led healthcare technology company, today announced the launch of its healthcare decision guidance service in collaboration with a leading Texas health plan. The service proactively identifies plan members who can save money by receiving routine clinical services, such as laboratory tests, in lower-cost care settings without compromising quality. It then provides clear, personalized guidance and support to help members make a confident change. The service is available to members at no cost, regardless of how much they save.

"Healthcare has become one of the most confusing decisions people make, and it can have an outsized impact on household budgets," said Ronald Dixon, MD, founder and CEO of CareHive. "Yet healthcare doesn't have an information problem. It has a confidence problem. More data may help members compare options, but it rarely gives them the clarity, reassurance, and support they need to act. CareHive provides personalized guidance so members can make informed decisions with confidence. Risk-bearing entities naturally realize measurable value through reduced spending and improved member experience."

Solving Healthcare's "Confidence Problem"

The launch addresses a fundamental flaw in traditional cost calculators and provider directories. For years, the healthcare industry has focused on publishing raw pricing data, as though access to more information would move individuals needing care to search for and compare options. But people rarely change healthcare decisions simply because they are given more data.

CareHive bridges the gap between complex healthcare data and real-world action. Rather than relying on members to search through confusing directories or decipher insurance benefits on their own, CareHive shifts the burden away from plan members by proactively identifying clinically appropriate, lower-cost care options and giving members the guidance and support they need to act. The company's approach is rooted in the belief that people should not need to become experts in healthcare pricing to access affordable, high-quality care.

Providing clear, behaviorally informed guidance empowers members to take control of their care journey. When members choose appropriate, lower-cost care, health plans, employers, and risk-bearing entities benefit from reduced spending and a better member experience.

How the Platform Works

CareHive coordinates the entire decision-making process, ensuring the member remains supported and in control from start to finish.

Proactive Identification: Using predictive claims analytics and clinical expertise, CareHive reviews plan-specific data to identify meaningful savings opportunities where quality is fully preserved.

Using predictive claims analytics and clinical expertise, CareHive reviews plan-specific data to identify meaningful savings opportunities where quality is fully preserved. Personalized Guidance: When a savings opportunity is identified, CareHive reaches out directly to the member with a clear recommendation they can understand and trust.

When a savings opportunity is identified, CareHive reaches out directly to the member with a clear recommendation they can understand and trust. Frictionless Support: If the member chooses to act, CareHive helps coordinate the transition, including requesting the transfer of clinical orders to the new, lower-cost location on the member's behalf.

If the member chooses to act, CareHive helps coordinate the transition, including requesting the transfer of clinical orders to the new, lower-cost location on the member's behalf. Human Reassurance: This service is designed for a seamless digital experience and is fully backed by human navigators who provide real-time reassurance, answer questions, and reduce administrative friction.

The launch with a leading Texas health plan marks an important step in CareHive's broader strategy to help health plans and employers improve affordability by making it easier for members to access high-quality care in lower-cost settings.

By focusing on behavior change rather than data alone, CareHive helps members get the care they need without unnecessary financial burden. The service is now available to eligible members of the participating Texas health plan, with additional health plan and employer deployments planned.

About CareHive

CareHive is a physician-led healthcare technology company that helps health plans, employers, and value-based care organizations improve affordability by guiding members to appropriate care in lower-cost settings. Using predictive claims analytics, behavioral science, and personalized guidance, CareHive identifies opportunities to receive high-quality care at lower-cost settings while preserving quality and choice. By helping members understand their options and act with confidence, CareHive improves the member experience while reducing avoidable healthcare spending. For more information, visit www.carehive.com.

Media Contacts

Natalie Gingerich

Senior Director of Marketing

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Supreme Communications for CareHive Health

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SOURCE CareHive Health