Careington Announces Completion of New Corporate Campus

FRISCO, Texas, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Careington International Corporation celebrated the completion of its new corporate campus located in Frisco, Texas. This facility is an addition to Careington's headquarters, which includes two buildings also located in Frisco. This new campus was developed to address the expansion and growth of Careington and telemedicine affiliate DialCare. It will house a U.S.-based customer service call center, sales unit and several other departments.

Since its founding in 1979, Careington has grown to nearly 500 employees, all of whom support the products and services the company provides to national clients and members. The new facility features an open-space design, lounge areas, indoor and outdoor dining areas and custom wall graphics that showcase Careington's corporate history. The location also features a large, multi-use space to be used for various events.

"We are delighted to strengthen our presence in Frisco, a community composed of many talented, hard-working citizens and businesses through the completion of our second Frisco-based corporate campus," said Barbara Fasola, Careington CEO and FEDC board member. "Our world-class facility will provide a creative and team-oriented work environment for employees and a welcoming atmosphere for our valued clients and partners. We look forward to many years to come as part of the ever-growing Frisco business community."

Careington's cutting-edge three-story, 75,000 square-foot building is located at 6435 Flyers Way.

"We are thrilled to announce the completion of our state-of-the art facility," said Matthew Rinker, Careington co-owner. "We have a true need to expand beyond our current campus, due to our company's robust and continuing growth. We are excited to open the doors to our new location, and pleased to continue our success in the amazing city of Frisco."

Careington partnered with Buckman Partnership, LTD., Merriman Anderson Architects, Kimley-Horn, First Citizens Bank and MYCON General Contractors for the development.

About Careington

Careington International Corporation is a nationally recognized product aggregator and full-service administrator. Careington serves more than 20 million members across all Careington companies, brands, products and services. Dedicated to promoting individual health and well-being by providing affordable access to care, Careington's national dental networks and discount plans, along with other health, wellness and lifestyle products, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For information on Careington's products and services, administration and marketing solutions, visit www.careington.com.

Jamie Saunders

VP of Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902

SOURCE Careington International Corporation

Related Links

www.careington.com

