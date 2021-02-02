Careington® Announces Launch of National Teledentistry Program

FRISCO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Careington International Corporation announces the launch of a teledentistry program through affiliate company DialCare, offering 24/7 access to licensed dentists nationwide* via phone or video consultation. Teledentistry combines the technology of DialCare's telemedicine platform with Careington's 40 years of dental benefits expertise.

Careington owns and operates some of the largest discount and PPO dental networks in the U.S. that provide significant dental care savings. Careington is known for the strength of its dental networks. Through our affiliated, nationally licensed TPA, Careington also provides its partners and clients with administrative services, including claims processing and billing administration of fully-insured and self-insured dental plans.

With DialCare Teledentistry, members can virtually consult with dentists who assist with oral health problems, assess oral sores, lesions, swelling or infections, advise on orthodontia needs, broken, chipped, sensitive or misaligned teeth, gum swelling and bleeding, provide expert second opinions, treatment guidance and more.

DialCare has been offering telemedicine through its Physician Access and Mental Wellness programs for years, and is now bringing the same safety, convenience and affordability to dentistry. DialCare Teledentistry offers diagnostic and preventative services that help reduce dental costs by detecting conditions early and recommending treatment that can help members avoid major dental work.

"Careington strives to provide improved access to care to as many people as possible, and we are excited to extend this mission to teledentistry through DialCare," said CEO Barbara Fasola. "COVID-19 has intensified the need for teledentistry, and we are pleased to introduce the teledentistry program as a much-needed virtual solution for dental care."

DialCare Teledentistry is available to organizations and individual consumers. The teledentistry program is now included in the plan offerings on Careington.com.

To sign up or learn more about DialCare Teledentistry, visit Careington.com or call (800) 290-0523.

*State availability may vary.

About Careington

Careington International Corporation is a national product aggregator and full-service administrator. Founded in 1979, Careington provides more than 15 million members nationwide with access to its networks, products and services. Dedicated to individual health and well-being through affordable access to care, Careington's national dental networks and discount plans, along with other health, wellness and lifestyle products and services, deliver consumer cost savings across a spectrum of life needs. For further information, visit www.careington.com.

Contact:

Jamie Saunders

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Careington International Corporation

[email protected]

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902

SOURCE Careington International Corporation

