Careington Benefit Solutions Announces Launch of New Commercial Lines Insurance

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careington Benefit Solutions, affiliate of Careington International Corporation, announces the expansion of its service offerings to now include customizable commercial lines for property and casualty insurance. Backed by more than 40 years of industry experience, Careington Benefit Solutions is a single-source solution for insurance, administrative and marketing solutions.

As a nationally licensed insurance agency and Third Party Administrator, Careington Benefit Solutions wanted to broaden its existing suite of insurance products to include business and commercial coverages including liability, business property, workers compensation, commercial automobile, cyber security and more. This new program is designed to provide businesses with a custom, industry-specific risk management solution. With a wide variety of carriers and products to choose from, Careington Benefit Solutions' High Performance Sales Unit consists of nationally licensed Life & Health and Property & Casualty agents that can help clients shop coverage options, get cost-free quotes and enroll in a commercial line insurance policy that is tailored to the specific needs of small employers.

"We are proud to expand our property and casualty coverage options to include commercial lines," said Chuck Misasi, Executive Vice President of Direct Marketing and Customer Engagement at Careington Benefit Solutions. "After successfully providing protection to individuals and their families with our personal lines coverage options, we recognized that we could bring the same white-glove approach to businesses to address their unique financial risks. With this new program, we're offering customized risk management solutions to businesses across a wide variety of industries."

Beyond commercial lines insurance, Careington Benefit Solutions offers a robust suite of insurance products, as well as 150+ money-saving health, wellness, lifestyle and virtual health products. Careington Benefit Solutions partners with industry-leading carriers nationwide to offer a range of innovative, competitive solutions. As a TPA, Careington Benefit Solutions is a single-source solution that expertly manages licensed enrollment, billing, claims processing, customer service, policy fulfillment, custom product development and more. Careington Benefit Solutions serves employers of any size or industry, carriers, Medicare Advantage companies, TPAs, associations, unions, affinity groups, municipalities, school districts, colleges and universities, dental support organizations and brokers and benefits consultants.

"Careington Benefit Solutions is dedicated to delivering competitive insurance product options and full-scale administrative services to our diverse clients nationally," said Careington Benefit Solutions Chief Executive Officer Stewart Sweda. "We are always looking to enhance our product and service offerings, and we are pleased to now be able to connect small employers with the coverage they need to protect their businesses against potential financial damages."

About Careington Benefit Solutions

Careington Benefit Solutions, an affiliate of Careington International Corporation, is a nationally licensed insurance agency and Third Party Administrator that provides a range of competitive insurance product options and comprehensive suite of administration services, including claims administration, individual and group billing, premium collection, enrollment, policy fulfillment, custom product manufacturing and more to support our many diverse clients, including large insurance companies. Our flexibility in the level of administrative support we provide allows us to customize any client solution as an a-la-carte scenario or a complete turnkey option as a single-source product, service and administrative solution. Careington Benefit Solutions includes a direct-to-consumer brand, QuoteSavant, created to help consumers navigate the complex process of buying insurance. Our licensed agents shop top plans and provide quotes to help individuals find coverage to fit their budgets. To learn more about QuoteSavant's personalized policy shopping process, visit www.quotesavant.com. For more information on Careington Benefit Solutions' insurance product options and customized insurance administration services, please visit www.careingtonbenefitsolutions.com.

