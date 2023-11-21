Careismatic Brands and MATTER 360 Launch Giving Tuesday Donation Campaign

News provided by

Careismatic Brands

21 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Careismatic Brands and MATTER 360 collaborate to donate scrubs to healthcare professionals around the globe.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careismatic Brands Inc., the world's largest medical apparel retailer, announced today that it is partnering with Minnesota-based global nongovernmental organization MATTER and it's MATTER 360 initiative, for a Giving Tuesday one-for-one donation campaign. On the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Careismatic Brands will match each item purchased with the donation of a medical apparel item to MATTER 360, which will distribute the apparel to healthcare professionals in disaster zones and developing nations.

"Careismatic Brands is deeply committed to supporting healthcare professionals around the world," said Girisha Chandraraj, CEO of Careismatic Brands. "In joining forces with MATTER 360 for this one-for-one matching campaign, we are amplifying our shared goal of transforming lives through meaningful action."

Earlier this year, Careismatic Brands partnered with MATTER 360 to donate more than 500,000 pounds of medical related inventory. The donation was distributed globally to healthcare professionals in Bolivia, Liberia, Senegal, Ukraine, Zimbabwe, and the United States.

"Through partnerships with medical companies, hospitals, and clinics, MATTER 360 creates solutions for health access and gives medical equipment, supplies, and apparel a renewed purpose within communities in need," said Joel Anderson, Executive VP of MATTER 360. "Together with Careismatic Brands, we are honored to launch a Giving Tuesday campaign that donates medical apparel and makes a tangible difference in the lives of healthcare professionals."

This campaign will run from 12:01am CT to 11:59pm CT on Tuesday, November 28. There is a 25,000 unit maximum donation, with no minimum donation. 

ABOUT CAREISMATIC BRANDS: Careismatic Brands, Inc. is a trusted global leader in medical apparel, footwear, and accessories, with a distribution platform that spans 70 countries. Its extensive portfolio of trusted brands includes Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, Heartsoul Scrubs, Infinity, Scrubstar, Tooniforms, Anywear, Healing Hands, Med Couture, Medelita, Classroom Uniforms, Allheart, Silverts Adaptive Apparel and BALA Footwear. Careismatic is proud to support several nonprofit organizations, including The DAISY Foundation, U-VOL Foundation and Mercy Ships.

For more information on Careismatic Brands, visit www.careismatic.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

About MATTER: MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating meals for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 40 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.

SOURCE Careismatic Brands

Also from this source

Cherokee Uniforms Awards Scholarships to 10 Nursing Students

Cherokee Uniforms Awards Scholarships to 10 Nursing Students

Cherokee Uniforms, a Careismatic Brand, Inc. brand, announced today that it awarded scholarships to support 10 outstanding nursing students enrolled...
Careismatic Brands Donates Medical Apparel and Accessories to Healthcare Professionals Affected by Hawaii Wildfires

Careismatic Brands Donates Medical Apparel and Accessories to Healthcare Professionals Affected by Hawaii Wildfires

Careismatic Brands Inc., the world's largest medical apparel retailer, announced today that it will donate medical apparel and accessories to support ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Medical Equipment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.