Careismatic Brands Donates Medical Apparel and Accessories to Healthcare Professionals Affected by Hawaii Wildfires

News provided by

Careismatic Brands

24 Aug, 2023, 13:10 ET

The donation will support healthcare workers who are providing recovery support and medical care for communities harmed in the Maui wildfires.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careismatic Brands Inc., the world's largest medical apparel retailer, announced today that it will donate medical apparel and accessories to support healthcare professionals in Maui, Hawaii, as they provide critical care to their communities in the wake of this month's tragic wildfires.

Careismatic is sending to Maui nearly 800 units of medical apparel includes scrubs from Cherokee Uniforms and footwear from Infinity. It will also donate stethoscopes, blood pressure cuffs and scissors.

"Healthcare professionals in Maui are doing what they do best: stepping up under unimaginable circumstances to provide the compassionate care their community needs," said Girisha Chandraraj, CEO of Careismatic Brands, Inc. "Careismatic Brands is deeply moved by their commitment and honored to support them in this critical mission."

This donation, which will be followed by an additional shipment of supplies and accessories, will help outfit approximately 120 healthcare professionals with high-quality apparel and accessories to keep them safe and comfortable as they provide recovery support. Hawaii Work Uniforms, a trusted Careismatic retail partner, will distribute the apparel and equipment to healthcare workers across the island.

In 2018, in response to the Paradise Fire in California, Careismatic Brands donated more than 11,000 pieces of medical apparel and other supplies to support healthcare professionals across the affected communities.

ABOUT CAREISMATIC BRANDS: Careismatic Brands, Inc. is a trusted global leader in medical apparel, footwear and accessories, with a distribution platform that spans 70 countries. Its extensive portfolio of trusted brands includes Cherokee Uniforms, Dickies Medical, Heartsoul Scrubs, Infinity, Scrubstar, Tooniforms, Anywear, Healing Hands, Med Couture, Medelita, Classroom Uniforms, Allheart, Silvert's Adaptive Apparel and BALA Footwear. Careismatic is proud to support a number of nonprofit organizations, including The DAISY Foundation, U-VOL Foundation and Mercy Ships.

For more information about Careismatic Brands, visit www.careismatic.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram

SOURCE Careismatic Brands

