CareJourney Announces Hellmut Adolphs as Chief Technology Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareJourney, a leader in health care analytics and insights for value-based networks, proudly announced Hellmut Adolphs as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As CTO, Hellmut will oversee software engineering, product development, data science and infrastructure.

"We are excited to have Hellmut lead our technology group in expanding and building on our industry-leading solutions," said Dan Ross, CEO of CareJourney. "His experience in building scalable and high-quality products will help us further strengthen and add to our portfolio of clinically-relevant analytics."

Hellmut has held senior technology leadership roles at Sapient and Sirius XM Radio, subsequently becoming the founding technology executive at Condaptive. Following an acquisition in May 2011 by Millennial Media, one of the largest independent mobile ad networks at the time, Hellmut formed part of the leadership team through that company's initial public offering. Prior to joining CareJourney, Hellmut co-founded and was CTO at Intellei, an AI-powered conversation automation platform.

"It is a pivotal time for health care as analytics help drive innovation in value driven care and I am thrilled to join the CareJourney team as it leads the health tech revolution," said Hellmut Adolphs. "CareJourney has pioneered innovation in this space and I look forward to contributing my experience in data intelligence towards that goal by helping bring new products to market."

About CareJourney

CareJourney is a leading provider of clinically-relevant analytics for value-based networks. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, CareJourney currently supports leading payer, provider, and life sciences organizations across the US in achieving their goals by wringing new, high value insights out of expansive population claims data. CareJourney provides members with interactive dashboards of clinically-relevant insights around network design and management, care model management, patient risk segmentation, spend and utilization trends, network integrity, low-value care, and provider, practice and facility (acute and post-acute) performance. Please visit us at www.carejourney.com as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

CONTACT: Deepika Kumar, deepika.kumar@carejourney.com

SOURCE CareJourney

Related Links

http://carejourney.com

