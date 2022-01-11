CareJourney Announces HITRUST CSF Certification

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CareJourney, a pioneer in value-based healthcare analytics, today announced that the company has achieved HITRUST Certified status for data security. HITRUST CSF Certification is a recognition that CareJourney, with data on over 270 million lives, adheres to the highest standards for healthcare data security and privacy. CareJourney is one of the first value-based analytics companies to achieve the HITRUST CSF certification.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that CareJourney has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls. The certification places CareJourney in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this distinction.

Dan Ross, CEO, said: "Our more than 110 customers count on CareJourney to keep personal health information protected. Securing the trust of our clients has been a core value since day one and we'll continue to stay at the forefront of the industry."

"The HITRUST certification is a validation of CareJourney's relentless focus on data security," said CareJourney Chief Technology and Security Officer Hellmut Adolphs. "We're honored to be one of the first value-based analytics firms to receive this prestigious certification. We know that our customers and the patients they serve appreciate this distinction."

Built in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Snowflake

CareJourney's data processing platform infrastructure runs on AWS and has achieved the highest level of security standards leveraging private virtual clouds, S3, AWS Glue, EMR, EKS, lambda and many other services offered by AWS. The AWS partnership enables CareJourney to implement controls as well as inherit some controls in support of HITRUST.

CareJourney's data lake is supported by Snowflake, a partnership that has allowed CareJourney to scale up to the highest levels of performance by leveraging Snowflake's elasticity, data-first approach and principles of security and privacy for a fully compliant data platform — sharing Snowflake's HITRUST controls through their business-critical systems all the way to CareJourney's data warehouse.

"Snowflake recognizes and appreciates the crucial role that CareJourney plays in assisting healthcare organizations in evaluating their value-based initiatives and the responsibility for privacy and security that go along with it," said Todd Crosslin, Snowflake Global Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences. "We were pleased to partner for this initiative and be part of the engine moving forward that makes it all possible."

This additional layer of data security and privacy is now available to all current and future CareJourney customers.

