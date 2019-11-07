CareJourney to Add 70m+ Medicaid lives to Network Advantage, CareJourney Index Products

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareJourney , a leading healthcare analytics company, announced today its plans to expand its products by adding data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS) Transformed Medicaid Statistical Information System (T-MSIS), pending CMS approval. Announced today by CMS Administrator Seema Verma, T-MSIS includes utilization and claims data as well as other key Medicaid and CHIP program information, including enhanced information about beneficiary eligibility, beneficiary and provider enrollment, service utilization, claims and managed care data, as well as expenditure data for Medicaid and CHIP for 2014, 2015, and 2016. With this addition, CareJourney products and services will be based on linked, longitudinal histories for over 120m beneficiaries of all ages, and will also include specialties like pediatrics and maternity.

"We applaud CMS for this important milestone in the movement to bring greater transparency on healthcare delivery system performance," said Aneesh Chopra, President at CareJourney. "The addition of Medicaid encounters to an already robust database of Medicare and Medicare Advantage encounters, will enable our members to take action on what works and what doesn't, by physician, facility, network or geographic region, as we move the country towards accountability for total cost and quality of care."

Through its Virtual Research Data Center (VRDC) Innovator license , CareJourney already has access to 100% of CMS Medicare Part A , Part B and Part D claims data with the ability to develop linkages across patient's medical history for longitudinal analyses. The company is one of the few CMS innovators to release products that allow customers to leverage this data set to design and manage networks via its Network Advantage product, and benchmark provider performance in a transparent way with its CareJourney Index product. In late 2018, CareJourney gained access to the 2015 calendar year of Part C encounters data, subsequently publishing this illustrative study of the movement of beneficiaries between traditional Medicare fee-for-service and Medicare Advantage plans.

"We've had great adoption of our Network Advantage and CareJourney Index products, as they are unique in the market. The most important request from our customers has been to broaden our dataset to populations under 65, in order to more directly inform design and benchmarking of commercial provider networks," said Dan Ross, CEO at CareJourney. "This addition accomplishes that goal, and we're getting the gold standard for data quality in the under-65 population, as CMS has invested in programs that standardize the data across the 54 states covered. We expect to be able to offer this upgraded data set and new features across our product set to our customers very soon."

"This is a game-changer for CareJourney customers," said Dr. Chris Lester, Director of Data Science. "We can now offer an even more robust picture of care delivery patterns that not only use larger panel sizes but also include new demographic segments and types of care. This is relevant for those benchmarking networks and designing care in the under 65 segment, a large portion of the American market."

CareJourney plans to offer multiple ways its customers can derive value from its expanded data set and analytics offerings in the near future, through subscription to new versions of its existing products, and through a new Research Services collaborative to launch in early 2020.

About CareJourney

CareJourney is a leading provider of clinically-relevant analytics for value-based networks. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, CareJourney currently supports leading payer, provider, and life sciences organizations across the US in achieving their goals by wringing new, high value insights out of expansive population claims data. Through its CareJourney Platform, CareJourney provides members with interactive dashboards of clinically-relevant insights around network design and management, care model management, patient risk segmentation, spend and utilization trends, network integrity, low-value care, and provider, practice and facility (acute and post-acute) performance. Please visit us at www.carejourney.com as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media contact:

Deepika Kumar

deepika.kumar@carejourney.com

SOURCE CareJourney

Related Links

http://carejourney.com

