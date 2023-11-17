Careline Exceeds Standards of Care as the Only Company to Earn Simultaneous Hospice Quality and KPI Excellence Awards

News provided by

Careline Health Group

17 Nov, 2023, 09:53 ET

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Careline Health Group ("Careline") is the only company in the Country to be awarded both Homecare Homebase's (HCHB) 2023 Hospice Quality Excellence Award and Hospice KPI Excellence Award. This is the second consecutive year Careline has been awarded the Hospice Quality Excellence Award. The Careline team thanks HCHB for honoring Careline as the only hospice to receive both Excellence Awards in 2023.

HCHB recognized Careline for their excellence in quality, ranking in the top 3% of quality of patient care scores and for providing the most hospice care to patients at end of life, a key Medicare quality metric. To learn more about these quality measures, visit the CMS quality initiatives website. Chief Executive Officer, Joseph Mead and the Careline team proudly accepted the awards at HCHB's Annual User's Conference.

"It is a testament to our collective effort to raise the bar of clinical care that we earn both of HCHB's most significant awards," Mead said. "Our systems of Quality Assurance and Clinical Excellence are robust ensuring every life that Careline touches experiences what the 'Expect Exceptional' culture is all about. Careline will always be a home for the best and brightest team members who live our hospice mission."

About Careline Health Group
Careline Health Group is a value-based care innovator that provides Hospice care and Physician Services for the frail or seriously ill population. Careline Health Group is different by design. We care for our teams like family and it shows in being Great Places to Work Certified every year since inception. Our teams use advanced technologies to provide better care and produce exceptional outcomes for the frail or seriously ill population, where and when it is best for them. For more information, please visit carelinehealthgoup.com.

Careline Health Group is also on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Homecare Homebase
Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit www.hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).

SOURCE Careline Health Group

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.