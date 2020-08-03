Careline Health Group Adopts Muse Healthcare's Powerful AI Technology

ST. PAUL, Minn., August 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Careline Health Group, a healthcare organization that provides Hospice and Physician Service care for families and patients who face serious or terminal illness, has implemented Muse Healthcare's machine learning and predictive modeling tools to meet the needs of their patients.

The Muse technology evaluates and models every clinical assessment, medication, vital sign and other relevant data to perform a risk stratification of these patients. The tool then highlights the patients with the most critical needs and visually alerts the agency to perform additional care. It also makes accurate changes to the care plans based on the condition and location of the patient (LTC, SNF or in home).

According to Careline Health Group's Chief Executive Officer, Joe Mead, data from Muse provides meaningful insights for their patients. "Adopting Muse enables us to provide more visits in the last 7 and 3 days of life than any other Hospice provider in the State of Michigan. Using the tool's predictive identification algorithm, we are able to identify patients declining in their terminal illness and react quickly to update their care plan and increase the frequency of visits. Our mission is to be there when patients and their families need us most – at the end of life. By utilizing Muse technology, we will continue to put care and resources where they are needed most."

Muse Healthcare's Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Mosher, is excited that Muse's powerful technology will help Careline Health Group provide better care. "MuseHC is honored to partner with the leadership team at Careline Health Group to give patients the care they deserve. Making a difference in every patient's outcome, highlights the reason we created our company."

President and Co-founder of MuseHC, Jennifer Maxwell, is also proud to see how effectively Careline Health Group has used the Muse technology to serve their patients. "The MuseHC solution adds unparalleled value but also increases returns from the operational programs that are put in place. It's amazing to see Careline Health Group providing a dramatic increase in the number of visits (50% more than the national average of 5 to 6) in the last 7 and 3 days of life. Even under COVID, Careline Health Group's model allows their patients to receive enhanced care."

About Careline Health Group

Careline Health Group provides Physician Services and Hospice care as a continuum for people facing serious and terminal illness. Careline Health Group is different by design. With the capacity to provide more care coupled with applied technology to produce exceptional patient and family satisfaction. Careline Health Group's goal is to provide a culture for world-class services that are right for patients where and when it is best for them. For more information, contact Careline Health Group at (800) 490-1742 or www.carelinehealthgroup.com.

About MUSE Healthcare

Muse Healthcare was founded in 2019 by three leading hospice industry professionals -- Jennifer Maxwell, Tom Maxwell, and Bryan Mosher. Their mission is to equip clinicians with world-class analytics to ensure every hospice patient transitions with unparalleled quality and dignity. Muse's predictive model considers hundreds of thousands of data points from numerous visits to identify which hospice patients are most likely to transition within 7-12 days. The science that powers Muse is considered a true deep learning neural network – the only one of its kind in the hospice space. When hospice care providers can more accurately predict when their patients will transition, they can ensure their patients and the patients' families receive the care that matters most in the final days and hours of a patient's life. For more information, visit www.musehc.com.

