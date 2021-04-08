Careline Health Group Honored as a 2021 Michigan Celebrates Awardee!

JACKSON, Mich., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Careline Health Group is being celebrated as one of the 2021 awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. Careline Health Group will be honored at an awards ceremony during the 17th annual Michigan Celebrates Small Business gala event, July 20.

Careline Health Group provides Physician Services and Hospice to the frail and seriously ill population. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Careline Health Group employees committed to proactively care for vulnerable patients, families and communities by partnering with state and local health departments in a widespread effort to provide COVID-19 testing, education and vaccinations. Careline Health Group achieved this by implementing innovative programs and technology to keep patients and their families safe, informed and connected.

"It is an honor to accept this award and recognition for what our team has accomplished through the pandemic and in the communities we serve," said Joseph Mead, Careline Health Group's founder and CEO. "Being a Michigan 50 Company to Watch is recognition of the Expect Exceptional mindset that runs through our DNA. We are excited to continuously expand what we do for our patients, families and community."

The Michigan 50 Companies to Watch are known for making a substantial economic impact and have proven that with this year's nominations totaling 559. This year has challenged businesses due to COVID-19, but many have proven to be valiant and continue to impact Michigan's economy despite the obstacles they have faced. Out of the applicants for this year's gala, each demonstrated innovation and growth, helping their small business create change in communities around Michigan.

"Small businesses create significant economic impact in communities all across Michigan, said Josh Hundt, Chief Business Development Officer and Executive Vice President at the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. "We are excited to acknowledge and celebrate more than 80 small businesses this year who have been selected by their peers, communities, and small business support organizations and demonstrate the resiliency and impact of Michigan small businesses."

Companies nominated for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award must be second-stage companies, defined as having six to 99 full-time-equivalent employees and generating $750,000 to $50 million in annual revenue or working capital from investors or grants. Additionally, the companies must be privately held and headquartered in Michigan.

Each nominee is evaluated based off of intent and capacity to grow, such as:

Employee or sales growth

Exceptional entrepreneurial leadership

Sustainable competitive advantage

Other notable factors that showcase the company's success

Michigan Celebrates Small Business hopes to celebrate small business success in person at the Breslin Center in East Lansing on July 20. At this time, MCSB is planning for a hybrid approach to the celebration, offering a virtual and in-person experience. If an in-person gala is permitted, MCSB will comply with CDC, state and Michigan State University guidelines.

About Careline Health Group:

Careline Health Group and its affiliates ("Careline") provide Physician Services and Hospice care for the frail or seriously ill. Careline is different by design. Our teams provide better care and outcomes by combining technology with human experience. Careline's goal is to provide Exceptional care to the frail and seriously ill population where and when it is best for them. For more information, please visit carelinehealthgroup.com.

