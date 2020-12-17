Careline Health Group Nationally Ranks No. 4 in 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

JACKSON, Mich., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE have honored Careline Health Group ("Careline"), a leading Michigan Physician Services and Hospice provider, as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services. The national No. 4 ranking is an important milestone for Careline and a testament for what decisive and early action in the pandemic can do for employees and company morale.

During the COVID-19 pandemic Careline Health Group employees committed to proactively care for vulnerable patients, families and communities. Careline's team driven, state-wide effort has propelled the organization to become a large scale COVID-19 education and testing provider in Michigan. These efforts enabled COVID-19 testing for over 200 facilities and thousands of vulnerable residents and frontline healthcare workers from Lake Michigan to Lake Huron.

"Our team's national No. 4 ranking in the 2020 Best Workplaces for Aging Services is a testament to each individual's commitment to exceptional patient care and a family culture at work even in the face of the worst pandemic in over 100 years. Careline's early action secured adequate PPE and enabled decisive action to save lives. Even in the midst of a deadly pandemic, we have found ways to protect our patients, families and each other," said Joseph Mead, CEO at Careline Health Group.

Careline's initiative-taking approach will continue as COVID-19 vaccinations are distributed across the state. Careline's Physician Services and Hospice teams care for residents in long-term care communities – the most vulnerable sites for rampant COVID-19 infection. Working alongside the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Careline teams are ready to assist with administering COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available.

Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. The ranking considered feedback representing 189,159 employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations in Senior Housing & Care and At-Home Care in the Aging Services industry. Rankings are based on employees' feedback and reward companies who are most inclusive to employees.

"The value of creating great workplaces for all is a clear competitive edge in the Aging Services sector," said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "When organizations like Careline Health Group treat their own people with care and respect, you can expect their staff to treat your loved ones with that same care."

"The effect of engaged employees has magnified in the aging sector, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, CEO of Activated Insights, the senior care company of Great Place to Work. "We have found that organizations that have maintained or increased employee engagement during this year's challenges have been able to be more resilient, provide enhanced care, and perform better."

The Best Workplaces for Aging Services™ is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Careline Health Group also was ranked as a Best Workplace™ for 2020 by Great Place to Work®.

About Careline Health Group:

Careline Health Group provides Physician Services and Hospice care for the frail or people facing serious illness. Careline Health Group is different by design. Our teams provide more care by using technology to produce exceptional outcomes. Careline Health Group's goal is to provide exceptional care to the frail and seriously ill population where and when it is best for them. For more information, please visit carelinehealthgoup.com.

Careline Health Group is also on Facebook, LinkenIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About the Best Workplaces for Aging Services™

Great Place to Work® based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 189,159 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture and Activated Insights (activatedinsights.com) is their senior care division. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

