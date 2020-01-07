CareListings Launches the Most Comprehensive Resource for Nurse Salary Information in the US

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareListings, the nation's most comprehensive resource for families exploring long-term care providers online, and for caregivers to find employment opportunities with elder care providers, has launched a new portal which provides detailed salary information for nurses across the United States.

Seattle start-up adds new caregiver salary portal based on nearly 10 billion nursing home employment hours to help solve the critical caregiver shortages facing senior care providers in the US.

The salary information is based upon approximately 10 billion hours of employment data systematically assembled from over 85,000 nursing home cost report submissions to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid for fiscal years ending in 2013-2018. It builds upon the capabilities of the platform to connect families and caregivers to over 140,000 senior care providers in the United States.

"We were surprised by the lack of objective wage information available to hiring managers and caregivers as we were helping thousands of Certified Nursing Assistants find employment opportunities over the past year. With the critical caregiver shortage just beginning in the U.S., we have made our information available to anyone for free to provide a further layer of transparency in caregiver salaries," says the founder and CEO of CareListings, Carl Rogers.

CareListings now contains salary information for Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA), Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN), and Registered Nurses (RN) across all US states and major cities from 2013 to 2018 based on 9,792,479,252 hours of wage data reported by Medicare and Medicaid certified nursing homes. With a single click, anyone can see the average level of salaries being paid to caregivers and compare city-level data to state-level data.

