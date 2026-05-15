Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody Agnello, P.C. Announce a Class Action Settlement If You Paid for, Purchased, or Provided Reimbursement For a Drug Which Contained Metformin From July 20, 2015 through June 2, 2020

ROSELAND, N.J., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Legal Notice

Did You Purchase, Pay for, or Provide Reimbursement for a Drug that Contained Metformin?

You Could Get Money from $5.55 Million in Settlements.

There are Settlements in a class action lawsuit with Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Actavis Pharma, Inc.; and Actavis LLC ("Teva") and Granules USA, Inc., and Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Granules") and Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (doing business as Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.) ("Heritage") ("Settling Defendants").

The lawsuit claims that certain manufacturers, including the Settling Defendants, falsely advertised their generic drugs containing metformin as being the same or equivalent to Glucophage and/or Glucophage XR, but they were actually contaminated with N-nitrosodimethylamine ("NDMA") and did not meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") standards for metformin. It says as a result, people and businesses paid for drugs they would not have. The Settling Defendants deny that they did anything wrong. This lawsuit does not include personal injury or wrongful death claims.

Who is included in the Settlements?

You may be included in the Settlements if you paid any amount of money for a metformin-containing drug (intended for personal or household use) that was manufactured, distributed, or sold by any Settling Defendant from July 20, 2015 through June 2, 2020. If you are a third-party payor, "purchased" means you paid or reimbursed some or all of the purchase price for a metformin-containing drug.

A more detailed notice, including the full class definitions and who is not included, is available at www.inremetforminsettlement.com.

What do the Settlements provide?

Teva will pay $3 million and Granules and Heritage will pay $2.55 million into a Settlement Fund. The Settlement Fund will pay taxes, notice and administration costs, attorneys' fees and expenses, class representative service awards, other Court-approved fees and expenses, and money to eligible class members.

How can I get a payment?

You must submit a claim form online or by mail. If your claim is valid, you will get money from the Settlements. Your payment amount will depend on the amount of metformin-containing drugs you purchased, how much you paid for them, and the number of valid claims. Claim Forms, and information on how to submit them, are available at www.inremetforminsettlement.com. Claim forms must be postmarked (if mailed) or received (if submitted online) on or before July 10, 2026.

What are my rights?

Even if you do nothing, you will be bound by the Court's decisions. If you want to keep your right to sue the Settling Defendants yourself, you must exclude yourself by July 10, 2026 . If you do not exclude yourself, you may object to the Settlements by July 10, 2026 . Detailed instructions about how to exclude yourself or object are available at www.inremetforminsettlement.com.

The Court will hold a hearing on August 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. to consider whether to approve the Settlements, a request for attorneys' fees of up to 34% of the Settlement Fund plus interest, payment of reasonable notice and claims administration costs up to $500,000, and service awards up to $3,500 for each of the class representatives. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense. The Court may change these deadlines or the hearing date and time. Check the website below for updates. Please do not call the Court or the Clerk of the Court for information about the Settlement.

For more information: 1-866-302-6835 or www.inremetforminsettlement.com

SOURCE Carella Byrne Cecchi Brody Agnello, P.C.