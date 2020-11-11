Carely Announces Anthem as Presenting Sponsor of the 2020 Caregiving Visionary Awards

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Carely, Inc., an ecosystem of tools focused on enhancing the caregiving experience for both caregivers and professional care providers, announced Anthem, Inc. as the presenting sponsor of the fifth annual Caregiving Visionary Awards, to be held on Nov. 24, 2020.

"We are excited to be part of such a worthwhile event, honoring the innovation and leadership of caregivers," said Leigh Davison, Vice President, Medicaid Product and Specialized Programs at Anthem, Inc. "At Anthem, we are on a mission to improve lives and communities, and we are proud to support a program that aligns with our values."

These annual awards celebrate family caregivers and organizations whose efforts often fly under the radar. The caregiving community is constantly evolving, finding innovative ways to improve the quality of life for loved ones. This event highlights those making the experience easier and better.

"The Caregiving Visionary Awards provide us with an opportunity to recognize the silent heroes that are caregivers and care providers," said Michael Eidsaune, founder and CEO of Carely, Inc. "My team and I are honored to highlight those that hold up our society and provide a platform for the caregiving community to celebrate those that are an inspiration to us all."

