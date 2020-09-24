Carely, Inc. Acquires Senior Care Review Site Ro & Steve and Appoints Matt Perrin as Head of Growth

DAYTON, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carely, Inc., an ecosystem of tools focused on enhancing the caregiving experience for both caregivers and professional care providers, today announced that it has acquired online senior living and care review site Ro & Steve.

Carely's mission is to help families and professional care providers collaborate to give the best quality of life for their loved ones. The Ro & Steve acquisition enhances this mission by bringing its "family first" approach to navigating the senior living landscape to the Carely ecosystem.

"Ro & Steve has done a phenomenal job of staying mission-driven, while so much of the online directory market has shifted to a referral or leads model," said Michael Eidsaune, founder and CEO of Carely, Inc. "This is a company that's strategically aligned with our goal to change the current online environment for caregivers and providers, which is currently driven by corporate interests and referral fees. We're excited to start making this change together."

As a result of the acquisition, Ro & Steve founder Matt Perrin has joined Carely's leadership team as Head of Growth. In his new role, Perrin will oversee the company's sales and partner-relationship activities, as well as drive market share growth for both the Carely Family and Carely Community apps across the long-term care industry.

"Carely has a strong reputation for providing comprehensive support to both caregivers and providers, and I am honored to be joining the team," said Perrin. "We have the opportunity to work with prominent providers in the senior living industry, positioning us for significant growth in the coming years."

The Carely brand includes a free app for caregivers and a platform tool for care providers which enables staff to send text and photo updates to individual families, as well as share community-wide announcements, allowing for more time to focus on resident care. The provider platform Carely Community is also integrated with popular EMR services, like PointClickCare to streamline communication processes. Additionally, the company recently announced the acquisition of Caregiving.com.

ABOUT CARELY, INC.

When caregiving feels complicated, Carely adds simplicity. With an app for families, a dashboard for providers, and a hub of resources for both, Carely provides a set of tools designed to support caregivers at every step of their journey. Led by both former and current caregivers, we're driven by care, not by referral bonuses. Our tools and recommendations are guided only by the needs of you, your loved one, and your family. For more information, visit www.care.ly.

