Carely, Inc. Announces Winners of the 2020 Caregiving Visionary Awards

DAYTON, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caregiving.com, a Carely, Inc. company, announced the winners of the 2020 Caregiving Visionary Awards during its fifth annual ceremony held on Nov. 24. The mission of the Caregiving Visionary Awards is to honor individuals and organizations that act as beacons of hope for family, professional and volunteer caregivers.

This year's virtual program, which was presented by Anthem, Inc., attracted more than 150 nominations from around the world.

The 2020 award winners include:

Visionary Caregiver: Allyson Schrier

Caregiving Advocate: Michele Mitchell

Young Adult or Youth Caregiver: Brandon Piper , Deryn Allen , Rhianna Alvarado , Camille Grier , Kamaille & Kaleo Kapanui , Jenna Ploof and Brandon Piper

and Caregiving Organization of the Year: Voya (with Honorable Mentions to Cariloop Torchlight and Wellthy)

"While rewarding, being a caregiver is a thankless job by nature. The Caregiving Visionary Awards allow us to take a moment and celebrate the heroes who are so deserving of our appreciation," said Michael Eidsaune, founder and CEO of Carely, Inc. "We want to congratulate all of this year's winners and are excited to see how we all can continue to make the caregiving experience easier and better."

ABOUT CARELY, INC.

When caregiving feels complicated, Carely adds simplicity. With an app for families, a dashboard for providers, and a hub of resources for both (Caregiving.com), Carely provides a set of tools designed to support caregivers at every step of their journey. Led by both former and current caregivers, we're driven by care, not by referral bonuses. Our tools and recommendations are guided only by the needs of you, your loved one, and your family. For more information, visit www.care.ly or Caregiving.com.

