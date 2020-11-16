CareMax Acquires Cardona Medical Center

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Antonio Cardona, an internal medicine physician with a long history of patient loyalty in Miami's Little Havana neighborhood, has joined the CareMax network of value-based clinics in South Florida. Dr. Cardona's practice marks the 13th center for CareMax.

Dr. Antonio Cardona, CareMax

With more than 40 years of experience practicing medicine, Dr. Cardona has built a very strong reputation throughout Miami for both his excellent medical care and the strong bonds he has formed with the community he serves. He has operated his Little Havana office since 1993 and alongside Physician Assistant Marco Vargas, they have seen the practice grow steadily over the years.

"I am thrilled to now have the opportunity to work with CareMax," said Dr. Cardona. "With CareMax supporting me, I will have more time to practice medicine and can spend less time doing administrative work. My patients will also now have access to additional insurance companies, and they will benefit directly from the transportation services, wellness centers and other great patient-friendly services that CareMax provides."

Some of the other services that CareMax will offer Dr. Cardona's patients include dental care, home health service as well as multiple medical specialties. In addition, CareMax will provide Dr. Cardona with support for all office functions, such as technology, administrative tasks and financial operations.

"We heartily welcome Dr. Cardona and his practice to our family," said CareMax Chief Executive Officer Carlos de Solo. "We've always viewed them as invaluable to the community they serve and are very excited about helping Dr. Cardona grow his practice even more in the coming years."

About CareMax

Founded in 2011, CareMax is a network of value-based clinics in South Florida primarily serving Medicare beneficiaries through high-touch enhanced services. Each of the 13 CareMax centers offers comprehensive care to its members by combining primary care, specialists, dental care, pain management, social services, health education, diagnostics, home health and pharmacy under one roof with transportation to get members to their appointments. CareMax has found proactively fulfilling members' medical, mental and social needs -- what CareMax calls "whole person health" -- leads to improved patient health and lower costs to the healthcare system. Five-Star quality CareMax centers use a combination of best practices, technology and social determinants to achieve better healthcare outcomes for senior members in the community. The results: 130% year-over-year growth, the opening of three new medical centers in the next six months, and high-quality scores as evidenced by three contracted health plans receiving a 5-Star quality rating as awarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. For additional information, visit caremax.net.

