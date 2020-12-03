CareMax, New Life Health Care Group Celebrate Year of Success

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been just over a year since CareMax, a network of value-based clinics located throughout South Florida, acquired New Life Health Care Group, based in Tamarac, FL. What a year it has been!

In the short time since CareMax assumed direction of New Life, the practice has grown by 14 percent. Concurrently, New Life patients have visited area emergency departments 44 percent less than the previous year and are being hospitalized 33 percent less than the previous year.

Dr. Raul Calderin, CareMax Carlos de Solo, CareMax

"It's really been quite remarkable," noted Dr. Raul Calderin, who, along with Dr. Javier Espinal and Advance Practice Registered Nurse Javier Hernandez, make up the New Life practice. New Life specializes in internal medicine and family medicine for the Tamarac community and beyond.

"My goals as a physician and the goals of CareMax have been aligned since day one," said Dr. Calderin. "I'm so grateful to be part of CareMax. Our entire team and our patients feel at home with them."

Dr. Espinal added, "Since I've been working for CareMax, I clearly see how much they care for each patient, while providing us with all the right tools, training and safety measures that we need. It's a great partnership."

CareMax Chief Executive Officer Carlos de Solo echoed the words of his New Life colleagues. "It's been an outstanding year working with Dr. Calderin and his team," said de Solo. "We look forward to many, many more successful years together."

About CareMax

Founded in 2011, CareMax is a network of value-based clinics in South Florida primarily serving Medicare beneficiaries through high-touch enhanced services. Each of the 13 CareMax centers offers comprehensive care to its members by combining primary care, specialists, dental care, pain management, social services, health education, diagnostics, home health and pharmacy under one roof with transportation to get members to their appointments. CareMax has found proactively fulfilling members' medical, mental and social needs -- what CareMax calls "whole person health" -- leads to improved patient health and lower costs to the healthcare system. Five-Star quality CareMax centers use a combination of best practices, technology and social determinants to achieve better healthcare outcomes for senior members in the community. The results: 130% year-over-year growth, the opening of three new medical centers in the next six months, and high-quality scores as evidenced by three contracted health plans receiving a 5-Star quality rating as awarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. For additional information, visit caremax.com.

Media contact:

Ben Quirk

415-640-3715

SOURCE CareMax

