careMESH Appoints new Chief Technology Officer

Bonany has 20 years of healthcare technology experience, most recently with Voxiva, where he was senior vice president of research and development. Before Voxiva, he was the CTO at Brain Capital, building the technology infrastructure to provide internet services to enterprises partnering with micro-finance and telecommunication companies. He has seven years of experience in the financial sector, including with Wiese and NBK Banks, managing and building electronic channel services over the Internet, WAP, POS and phones.

"Gustavo is exactly the type of technology leader we need at this stage of our company's growth and has already made significant contributions," said Justin Sims, president and chief operating officer of careMESH. "Our focus is on reshaping how the healthcare industry quickly and securely shares patient health information. I'm confident Gustavo will accelerate the services we deliver to our healthcare customers and know he will further expand our culture of innovation and agility."

"I'm impressed by how rapidly careMESH has built such impactful services and am grateful to work alongside our creative and dedicated team," said Gustavo Bonany. "I look forward to working closely with careMESH leadership to bring the latest technologies to bear for our customers, continue building our internal platform capabilities and system monitoring, and help set the course for our long-term growth."

About careMESH

careMESH is a healthcare communications platform bringing together a national provider directory, patient event notifications, secure communications, and transition of care workflows into a single service. careMESH connects the care continuum by allowing any provider working with any electronic health record to communicate and collaborate with any other, instantly. careMESH's cloud-based services allow hospitals and health systems, public health agencies, and physician groups to communicate about patients, maintain complete control over when and where information is shared, and rapidly reduce reliance on outdated tools such as fax and phone calls. Visit www.careMESH.com for more information.

