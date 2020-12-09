careMESH Welcomes Vice President of Sales and Account Management to Accelerate Company Growth

RESTON, Va., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- careMESH , a healthcare communications platform that enables hospitals and clinicians to securely share patient data, today announced Ryan Slattery as the new Vice President of Sales and Account Management. In this role, he will lead customer acquisition and have responsibility for all aspects of revenue retention among careMESH's existing customers.

Ryan Slattery, careMESH Vice President of Sales and Account Management

Slattery has spent the last decade supporting the nation's most progressive health systems as they transition to value-based care, most recently with Integrated Care Solutions (ICS), where he launched their go-to-market strategy to support CMS Direct Contracting and the Pathways to Success program. Prior to joining ICS, he was responsible for developing new Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced (BPCI-A) and care management partnerships for naviHealth, and held previous roles supporting hospitals in meeting their care coordination goals.

"We are delighted to welcome Ryan to our growing team," said Justin Sims, president and chief operating officer of careMESH. "His extensive background in supporting hospitals as they improve care coordination across their communities is very well-aligned with our service offering. We look forward to his expertise in enhancing how our current and future customers benefit from careMESH."

"A major challenge in the widespread adoption of value-based care has been a lack of meaningful interoperability between providers. In order for physicians to clear that hurdle, clinical information, labs, and results need to flow directly into their EHR workflow in real-time," said Ryan Slattery. "After meeting the careMESH team and seeing how the company has perfected last-mile delivery of patient information, I have no doubt that we'll soon be the industry standard for data exchange."

About careMESH

careMESH is a healthcare communications platform bringing together a national provider directory, patient event notifications, secure communications, and transition of care workflows into a single service. careMESH connects the care continuum by allowing any provider working with any electronic health record to communicate and collaborate with any other, instantly. careMESH's cloud-based services allow hospitals and health systems, public health agencies, and physician groups to communicate about patients, maintain complete control over when and where information is shared, and rapidly reduce reliance on outdated tools such as fax and phone calls. Visit www.careMESH.com for more information.

