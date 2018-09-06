CareMetx, LLC Acquires VirMedica Inc., the Leader in e-Access Technology Solutions

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CareMetx, LLC, a technology-enabled hub services provider for pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, today announced they have acquired VirMedica, the leader in e-access technology solutions designed to streamline patient access to life-enhancing therapies.

"With VirMedica's market-leading transactions, we have an opportunity to leverage technology to transform the patient access landscape," said Mark Hansan, CareMetx President and CEO. "We look forward to further automating patient onboarding processes, providing efficiencies for our clients, and improving speed to therapy for all patients. We believe that these technologies can bring value to many stakeholders including manufacturers, payers, specialty pharmacies and hub providers."

Gregory Morris, Chief Commercial Officer, will continue to provide leadership for VirMedica as General Manager for all market activities. VirMedica will continue to operate out of its Boston and Shelton, CT offices.

"We are excited to combine VirMedica's best of breed transactions with the robust technology and hub services assets of CareMetx and bring new unbundled solutions to the marketplace," said Morris.

Beyond the complementary capabilities and technologies, Hansan cited a common theme between the two organizations that will make their union successful. Both have always made patients their priority.

"In the coming months, we will look at different ways to create synergies and leverage our resources, expertise and technology to benefit our customers," said Hansan. "One thing that won't change is our dedication to improving access for the patients we support."

About CareMetx, LLC



CareMetx, LLC is a Bethesda, Maryland-based company serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers with technology and specialty hub services to support the patient journey. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate care to patients and decision-making data and confidence-building insight to manufacturer-clients.

About VirMedica, Inc.



VirMedica is the industry leader in providing e-access technology solutions designed to expedite patient access to life-enhancing biopharmaceutical products. VirMedica's proprietary e-access transactions are transforming the patient access landscape for biopharmaceutical products through simplifying, automating and ultimately accelerating the processes required for patients when accessing specialty therapies.

Contact: Beth Dresing, 201173@email4pr.com, 301-656-1080 ext. 19



Stephen Henricks, 201173@email4pr.com, 813-486-9484

SOURCE CareMetx