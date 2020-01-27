CareMount Health Solutions ACO, LLC Generates Shared Savings for Performance Year 2018

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareMount Medical announced today its Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (Next Generation ACO), CareMount Health Solutions ACO, LLC, generated $778,583 in shared savings for the Performance Year 2018 for The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' (CMS') Next Generation ACO Model initiative. CareMount ACO was one of a total of 38 Next Generation ACOs nationally to achieve earned savings for the 2018 Performance Year.

"We are proud to be recognized for our population health efforts and realizing the goals of reducing healthcare costs and improving care coordination for patients," said Scott D. Hayworth, MD, FACOG, chairman of the board and chief executive officer of CareMount Health Solutions, LLC. "Strengthening core initiatives, such as our Care Coordination Program, enables us to focus on our most vulnerable and high-risk patients, improve patient safety and reduce hospital admissions, helping us to lower care costs. CareMount continues to be a driving force nationwide in terms of improving the way patient-centered care is delivered."

CareMount Medical is the largest independent multi-specialty medical group in New York State and is committed to building a best-in-class integrated care network that improves quality and clinical outcomes for its patients. CareMount Medical joined the CMS Next Generation ACO Model in 2018 under its managed care subsidiary, CareMount ACO, which serves 26,000 patients through its value-based care model. The ACO delivers care coordination services in close collaboration with more than 650 CareMount Medical primary care physicians, specialists and advanced practice professionals. The ACO focuses on risk-based contracts for government programs, including Medicare Advantage. CareMount Medical participated as a Medicare Shared Savings Program Track 1 ACO since 2012 before advancing to the Next Generation ACO Model in 2018.

Next Generation ACOs are comprised of groups of doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare providers who come together voluntarily to deliver coordinated, high-quality care to improve the patient's experience and health while lowering overall healthcare costs. CMS assesses Next Generation ACOs annually based on overall quality of care measures and the ACOs' ability to deliver high-value care outcomes to attributed beneficiaries. CareMount ACO is one of two Next Generation ACOs in New York State.

"The result of shared savings generated from CareMount's ACO further demonstrates our commitment to the delivery of patient-centered, high-quality care while driving down healthcare costs," said Kevin J. Conroy, MS, chief financial officer and chief population health officer of CareMount Health Solutions, LLC. "Since adopting the Next Generation ACO model, we've built an advanced preferred provider network in the Hudson Valley and New York City and expanded our offerings to include Medicare Advantage contracts with leading payers. In 2019, we continued to improve our performance and we look forward to ongoing success in 2020."

In 2019, CMS awarded CareMount Health Solutions ACO, LLC a perfect score of 61 out of 61 points on its Initial Readiness Review (IRR). CMS conducts IRRs for all ACOs entering the Next Generation ACO Model.

About CareMount Health Solutions, LLC

CareMount Health Solutions (CMHS) is a physician-owned management services organization designed to support physicians and hospital system clients with improving operational and clinical performance. We deploy best-in-class practice management services to improve clinical quality and patient experience, achieve operating efficiencies, and attain successful financial outcomes. CMHS also offers a full suite of population health services including risk program development, clinical care coordination, data analytics, and financial and actuarial analysis. The company manages advanced Medicare ACO and Medicare Advantage risk contracts, including over 50,000 seniors currently in New York State. For more information visit: www.caremounthealthsolutions.com.

About CareMount Medical

CareMount Medical, P.C. is the largest independent multispecialty medical group in New York State, providing comprehensive medical care of the highest quality to over 665,000 patients in more than 45 locations throughout Westchester, Putnam, Dutchess, Columbia, and Ulster counties and New York City. Founded in 1946 as Mount Kisco Medical Group, CareMount has grown to over 650 physicians and advanced practice professionals representing more than 45 different medical specialties. CareMount is affiliated with world-class organizations including Massachusetts General Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. CareMount offers on-site laboratory and radiology services, endoscopy and infusion suites, and operates eight urgent-care centers. Our physicians are frequently recognized as best doctors in respected publications and have been featured in lists including New York Magazine's "Best Doctors," Westchester and Hudson Valley Magazine's "Top Doctors" as well as in Castle Connolly Medical's "Top Doctors." For additional information about CareMount Medical and its specialties, please visit: www.caremountmedical.com.

CareMount Medical is a registered service mark of CareMount Medical P.C.

