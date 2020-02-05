CareMount Health Solutions and Nuvance Health collaborate to expand population health management services in New York

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. and LAGRANGEVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goals of improving healthcare quality and community wellness while reducing costs, the NY affiliate of Nuvance Health, a healthcare system with seven hospitals in New York and western Connecticut, and CareMount Medical, PC, the largest independent multi-specialty medical group in New York State with more than 650 providers and over 45 locations throughout the Hudson Valley and New York City, have collaborated in the New York market on a number of population health-based initiatives.

The relationship will support clinical integration and ambulatory collaborative activities of the two organizations with the goals of improving quality and reducing costs in the Hudson Valley region of New York. In addition, Nuvance Health, with the support of CareMount Health Solutions (CHS), will launch a Medicare Shared Savings Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in its New York market. The Medicare Shared Savings Program was designed so hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers across networks can collaborate to give coordinated high-quality care to patients. The program ensures patients receive the right care at the right time, while avoiding unnecessary duplication of services and preventing medical errors.

CareMount Health Solutions (CHS), a physician-owned management services organization, will deliver to its client, the NY affiliate of Nuvance Health, a suite of population health management services including care coordination and clinical programs, data analytics, financial and actuarial analysis, and quality gap closure. CHS will draw on its expertise and experience running its own successful Medicare ACO, the only physician-owned Medicare Next Generation ACO in the Tri-State area.

The estimated 10,000 Medicare beneficiaries attributed to the new Medicare ACO in CY 2020 will experience enhanced care coordination, including transitional care services from nurses and physicians upon discharge from inpatient hospital stays as well as post-acute care services. The agreement will expand further the clinical integration between CareMount Medical, PC and Nuvance Health in the New York market.

"We are pleased to establish a new customer relationship with Nuvance Health using the Medicare Shared Savings Program to expand our clinical integration," said Scott Hayworth, MD, FACOG, chief executive officer, CareMount. "The relationship will serve to improve patient care and quality outcomes for Nuvance Health and CareMount patients in the Hudson Valley."

"We are excited to launch our new ACO in New York and to work with CareMount to enhance our ability to provide high-quality, cost-effective care to the community," said Kerry Eaton, Nuvance Health Chief Operating Officer. "We are looking forward to working closely with CareMount to best serve our patients."

CareMount Health Solutions manages advanced risk-based contracts with Medicare Advantage (MA) plans and runs the only physician-led Next Generation ACO contract in the Tri-State area.

About CareMount Health Solutions, LLC

CareMount Health Solutions (CHS) is a physician-owned management services organization designed to support physicians and hospital system clients with improving operational and clinical performance. We deploy best-in-class practice management services to improve clinical quality and patient experience, achieve operating efficiencies, and attain successful financial outcomes. CHS also offers a full suite of population health services including risk program development, clinical care coordination, data analytics, and financial and actuarial analysis. The company manages advanced Medicare ACO and Medicare Advantage risk contracts, including over 50,000 seniors currently in New York State. For more information visit: www.caremounthealthsolutions.com.

About Nuvance Health

Nuvance Health is a family of award-winning nonprofit hospitals and healthcare professionals in the Hudson Valley and western Connecticut. Nuvance Health combines highly skilled physicians, state-of-the-art facilities and technology, and compassionate caregivers dedicated to providing quality care across a variety of clinical areas, including Cardiovascular, Neurosciences, Oncology, Orthopedics, and Primary Care.

Nuvance Health has a network of convenient hospital and outpatient locations — Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Sharon Hospital in Connecticut, and Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital Center and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York — plus multiple primary and specialty care physician practice locations, including The Heart Center, a leading provider of cardiology care, and two urgent care offices. Non-acute care is offered through various affiliates, including the Thompson House for rehabilitation and skilled nursing services, and the Home Care organizations. For more information about Nuvance Health, visit our website.

CareMount Health Solutions Contact: Nuvance Health Contact: Donna Montalto/Gina D'Angelo-Mullen John Nelson CareMount Health Solutions Nuvance Health (914) 242-1209 (845) 554-1736 gmullen@caremount.com john.nelson@nuvancehealth.org

SOURCE CareMount Health Solutions, LLC

Related Links

https://www.caremounthealthsolutions.com

