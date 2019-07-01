Carenet Health expands through acquisition of Citra Health Solutions subsidiary

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carenet Health, a leading source of healthcare engagement, clinical support, advocacy and 24/7 telehealth solutions, has acquired the engagement and telehealth solution subsidiary of Citra Health Solutions. This is the second acquisition of its kind by Carenet in seven months.

The transaction makes Carenet one of the largest telehealth providers in the nation, working with the country's premier health plans, providers and pharmacy benefit managers. It also further extends and strengthens Carenet's presence in the provider/health system market.

The recent acquisition complements Carenet's ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, on-demand telehealth solutions on an even greater scale. Carenet now supports more than 65 million consumer lives—that's 1 in 5 Americans. Carenet also offers the only integrated Virtual Clinic in the industry—combining 24/7 nurse advice with physician e-consults in one seamless, cost-effective experience.

John Erwin, CEO of Carenet Health, said he's excited about the momentum Carenet is achieving in the telehealth market. "With ER and other care costs rising at unsustainable rates, we're partnering with more and more industry players who realize that telehealth—including personal guidance at any time of the day or night and the subsequent direction to the most appropriate care options—needs to be a critical part of 2020 strategies."

Carenet Health President Mick Mazour said the healthcare consumer engagement experience continues to mature, with important implications for telehealth. "We live in an on-demand world. Whether you are a payer or a provider, increased demand for an improved healthcare experience equals an increased demand for viable virtual care options. This acquisition puts us in an even better position to meet that need."

Citra Health Solutions Chief Executive Officer Scott Sanner said he anticipates a smooth transition. "Most important for Citra is knowing that, in moving to Carenet Health, the employees and clients are moving to a solid healthcare-focused organization, with national reach. Carenet is known for its leadership in the engagement and telehealth space, and our organization is dedicated to supporting the Carenet acquisition and integration."

Erwin echoed the commitment to teamwork. "We look forward to serving our new clients and their consumers, and ensuring an excellent onboarding experience for them and our new team members."

About Carenet Health

Carenet Health's team of healthcare professionals supports more than 65 million healthcare consumers on behalf of 250 of the nation's premier health plans, providers, health systems and Fortune 500 organizations. The company's mission is to drive market-leading healthcare engagement outcomes through innovation and a proprietary Intelligent Engagement TM methodology. Carenet's specialty solution areas include consumer engagement, telehealth, clinical support, and health advocacy and navigation solutions. Carenet is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit carenethealthcare.com.

About Citra Health Solutions

Citra provides integrated software solutions solving for the administrative, financial and clinical needs of healthcare payer organizations, with a highly configurable, scalable and flexible end-to-end claims/membership/authorization software platform and expert professional services to manage operational and administrative processes, while maximizing the productivity of human capital. Citra serves IPAs, MSOs, health plans and TPAs throughout the U.S. and in Puerto Rico, supporting multiple lines of business, including Medi-Cal/Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, commercial and specialty carve-out. Citra empowers its partners with proven solutions encompassing population health, analytics and administrative services to strategically expand market opportunity, diversify revenue streams, lower the cost and improve quality of care. For more information, visit citrahealth.com.

