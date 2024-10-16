CareNu Subsidiary SECUR Launches Medicare Advantage Health Plan

New Institutional Special Needs Plan offers tailored care to patients with advanced chronic illness

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareNu, a data-forward healthcare organization using predictive analytics to enhance care for the medically vulnerable, announced today its subsidiary SECUR launched a new Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP). This expansion into Medicare Advantage, a private insurance option for those eligible for Medicare, will allow CareNu to continue providing healthcare for individuals with complex needs and advanced chronic illness.

"CareNu's SECUR is a comprehensive support system for individuals battling complex chronic illness," said Paola Bianchi Delp, CEO of SECUR and president of CareNu. "We strive to offer unique care solutions and meet patients where they are in their chronic illness journey. In launching SECUR, we are giving our members and providers the resources, customer service and personal engagement they deserve."

I-SNPs are a unique type of Medicare Advantage plan for those with chronic or disabling conditions who need a high level of care. SECUR Advantage (I-SNP) is designed for individuals living in long-term care settings, like nursing facilities and inpatient psychiatric facilities. SECUR Enhanced is a community based institutional equivalent plan which offers benefits for individuals needing institutional-level care who continue to live either at home or in an assisted living facility.

SECUR will build on the experience of CareNu's other programs, which coordinate chronic illness care for over 5,000 people. From 2021 to 2023, CareNu's ASSURITY DCE saw significant reductions in emergency room visits and hospitalizations, as a result of its commitment to preventative integrated care.

To qualify for an I-SNP plan, patients must currently have or need the level of services provided in a long-term care facility for 90 days or longer. SECUR is available to individuals residing in the following counties: Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, and Pinellas.

To learn more about SECUR, visit www.securhealthplan.com .

About CareNu

CareNu is a data-forward healthcare organization using predictive analytics to enhance care for the medically vulnerable and their families. CareNu strives to optimize the patient experience and care delivery by leveraging data and resources. The organization also operates several at-home primary care entities, a health plan and numerous global risk initiatives. It operates on a value-based care model and encompasses the entire health ecosystem for chronic illness care. CareNu embraces innovation to transform the patient-family experience. To discover the future of healthcare, visit www.carenu.com .

About SECUR

SECUR is a Medicare Advantage health plan licensed in the State of Florida which provides specialized healthcare services through our Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP), focusing on individuals with complex needs. SECUR's mission is to support the well-being of our members by offering comprehensive, person-centered care, guided by values of compassion, innovation, collaboration and accessibility. The organization is dedicated to delivering tailored services that address each member's unique healthcare needs while fostering a supportive and trusted relationship throughout their healthcare journey. For more information, visit www.securhealthplan.com .

