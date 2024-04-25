CareNu Subsidiary SECUR Receives HMO License

SECUR's Medicare Advantage special needs plan will enable CareNu to better serve individuals with advanced chronic illness

TAMPA, Fla., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareNu, a data-forward healthcare organization using predictive analytics to revolutionize care for the medically vulnerable, announced that its subsidiary, SECUR, obtained a Healthcare Maintenance Organization (HMO) license to pursue its goal of launching a Medicare Advantage Institutional Special Needs Plan (I-SNP). This expansion marks a significant milestone for CareNu and will allow the organization to continue revolutionizing healthcare for individuals with complex needs and advanced chronic illness.

"CareNu's SECUR embodies our mission to be a lifeline for individuals battling complex chronic illness, offering a level of care and support unparalleled in the industry," said Paola Bianchi Delp, president of CareNu. "In launching SECUR, we are building on the success of the other innovative service lines in our portfolio, which bring agility, customer service and personal engagement to patients and providers every day. Our innovative solutions continue to prove our commitment to pioneering advancements that redefine standards of care."

"Since its founding, CareNu has driven the evolution of chronic care illness management in the nation, achieving groundbreaking improvements in health outcomes," said Andrew Molosky, CareNu CEO and Chapters Health System CEO. "By leveraging cutting-edge analytics, population health analysis and social determinants of health surveys, CareNu ensures each member receives personalized care that addresses their unique needs."

The new plan will emulate CareNu's other successful programs, which coordinate chronic illness care for over 5,000 people. Through ASSURITY DCE, the organization has revolutionized care for more than 2,000 patients. From 2021 to 2023, the program saw a 52-percent reduction in emergency room visits and a 61-percent reduction in hospitalizations, as a result of its commitment to comprehensive, preventative care.

To learn more about SECUR, visit www.securhealthplan.com .

About CareNu

CareNu is a data-forward healthcare organization using predictive analytics to revolutionize care for the medically vulnerable and their families. CareNu is at the forefront of a new healthcare approach in America by leveraging data and resources to optimize the patient experience and care delivery model. The organization also operates several at-home primary care entities, a health plan and numerous global risk initiatives. It operates on a value-based care model and encompasses the entire health ecosystem for chronic illness care. CareNu is a subsidiary of Chapters Health System, a collective of advanced illness companies including 10 hospices, behavioral health services, PACE centers and a pharmacy company. CareNu embraces innovation to transform the patient-family experience. To discover the future of healthcare, visit www.carenu.com .

