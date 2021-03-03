CareOne Communities Receives 2021 Customer Experience Award from Pinnacle Quality Insight

FORT LEE, N.J., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareOne , a leader in senior care, is proud to announce that CareOne at Evesham Assisted Living , CareOne at Hamilton , CareOne at Hanover , Harmony Village at Stanwick Road , CareOne at Livingston Assisted Living , CareOne at Somerset Valley Assisted Living , CareOne at Northampton , CareOne at the Cupola , CareOne at Wayne , Harmony Village at Jackson , Harmony Village at Paramus , CareOne at Millbury , and the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center at Greater Pittsburgh are the recipients of the Pinnacle Quality Insight's 2021 Customer Experience Award™. Qualifying for the award, the CareOne communities displayed a continued dedication to providing Best in Class care through culinary, safety, communication, cleanliness, and maintenance services.

"The Pinnacle Award is a testament to the care and customer service we administer to our patients everyday. This award speaks volumes given that these high marks are directly from our patients and their families. It has always been CareOne's mission to be the leader in healthcare and customer service, and I am proud that our organization has been recognized as one of the best," commented Lizzy Straus, CareOne's Executive Vice President.

Throughout its over 20 year history of serving the community, CareOne has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring that the individual needs of every [patient/resident] are met. Over the course of 2020, a sampling of CareOne's customers and their families have participated in monthly telephone interviews that include open-ended questions, as well the opportunity to rate CareOne in specific categories.

Every month, CareOne gathered its real-time survey results to gain a better understanding of the patients/residents needs and make improvements when necessary.

By qualifying for the Pinnacle Customer Experience Award™, CareOne has satisfied the rigorous demand of scoring in the top 15% of the nation across a 12-month average. Clients have the opportunity to achieve this Best in Class distinction on a monthly basis in many categories designed to accurately reflect each patient/resident's experience.

A customer satisfaction measurement firm with 25 years of experience in post-acute healthcare, Pinnacle conducts over 150,000 phone surveys each year and works with more than 2,500 care providers in all 50 US states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

With services that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne's affiliates offer compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits and discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 50 centers in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Maryland CareOne's outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter, @careonemgt on Instagram, and CareOne Management on Facebook and LinkedIn. For more information about CareOne, please visit www.care-one.com .

