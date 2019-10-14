CareOne is RID Recognized to Ensure Patient Health and Safety

The certification with CareOne includes collaborative education and training with CareOne clinicians, both at the senior level and front line level; which will include in person education, webinars through CareOne's online employee education system. Lizzy Straus, CareOne's Executive Vice President stated "Preventing infections in healthcare settings is a national priority and I am thrilled that CareOne has taken the lead in the post acute setting to be the first RID certified company. Betsy is a pioneer and a champion for driving awareness and protocols for safety in the inpatient health care environment and her passion and drive for excellence is something we are honored to be a part of."

Through strict guidelines and policies that the Environmental and Nursing Departments must follow, CareOne is setting the benchmark in the senior care industry. RID and the CareOne team have spent many hours together at CareOne facilities, educating staff and ensuring that the newest research is being applied. The successful strategy will ensure that high-touch surfaces are cleaned thoroughly every day, testing surfaces for cleaning adequacy to avoid the consequences of human error, making sure recreation equipment is disinfected in between the use with each patient, keeping bathrooms clean with the use of bleach, reminding patients to be proactive by keeping their hands clean, providing oral care, as well as protecting patients from influenza and the Legionella bacteria.

"I'd like to congratulate the Straus family and the CareOne team for their leadership in implementing RID's high standards for infection prevention and patient safety," Betsy McCaughey said of the hard work and dedication of CareOne's Executive Team and staff. "This is a standard for facilities everywhere to emulate."

About RID

RID was founded by Betsy McCaughey, Ph.D., a health policy expert and former Lt. Governor of New York State. In 2004, Ms. McCaughey founded the Committee to Reduce Infection Deaths (www.hospitalinfection.org), a nationwide educational campaign to stop hospital acquired infections. RID has made hospital infections a major public issue, provided compelling evidence that preventing infection improves quality and the bottom line. RID's mission is to eliminate the infection threats to patients and hospital employees via education and advocacy. RID was started 14 years ago and has a track record of legislative and regulatory success in the implementation of processes, protocol and policies in health care settings to reduce health care institutional infections.

About CareOne

A family owned and operated healthcare organization with more than 45 years of service; that include post-hospital care, rehabilitation, assisted living, long-term care and a variety of clinical specialty programs, CareOne offers compassionate care in gracious, professionally managed centers and communities. CareOne serves thousands of patients every day and admits and discharges more than 20,000 patients every year. With more than 55 centers across New Jersey, Massachusetts, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Maryland CareOne's outstanding programs and services are conveniently located throughout the state. Interested parties can engage with CareOne on social media by following @CareOneMgt on Twitter, @careonemgt on Instagram, and @CareOneManagement on Facebook.

